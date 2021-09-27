A Thrilling Tony Awards Where The Best Play Is The Inheritance

Looking like a sea of faceless humans the Tony Awards came back, well dressed and ready to get the party on. The show was well lit, danced to perfection and had moments iconic duets. In the audience Chuck Schumer wore a save our stages mask.



Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel sang a heart wrenching “For Good” from Wicked.

The highlight was Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell singing the emotional “Wheels Of A Dream” from Ragtime.

We are so thrilled with what took home Tony’s

And The Winners Are:

Best Musical we nailed it, the splashy Moulin Rouge!

Best Play we stated we wanted The Inheritance, by Matthew López and were jumping out of our seats with glee when it won.

Best Revival of a Play A Soldier’s Play. It was well acted, well directed and is what theatre is about.

Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge!.

Best Leading Actress in a Musical hands down went to the brilliantly talented Adrienne Warren, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical



We missed this one, but love the win. Best Leading Actor in a Play goes to the newcomer Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance



Best Leading Actress in a Play went to who we thought should win Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside



Best Featured Actor in a Musical Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! for his body of work and the death of his dear wife Rebecca Luker for ALS.



Best Featured Actress in a Musical: Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill. She brought the house down with “You Outa Know.”



Best Featured Actor in a Play: David Alan Grier, A Soldier’s Play



Best Featured Actress in a Play: Lois Smith, The Inheritance



Best Original Score Written for the Theatre: Christopher Nightingale, A Christmas Carol

We missed this one. Best Book of a Musical: Diablo Cody Jagged Little Pill.

Best Direction of a Musical: Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge!



Best Direction of a Play: Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance



Best Choreography: Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge!



Best Orchestrations:Justin Levine, with Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen and Matt Stine, Moulin Rouge!

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge!



Best Scenic Design of a Play: Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol



Best Costume Design of a Musical: Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! and I seriously want a pair of the spectacular tights.



Best Costume Design of a Play: Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol



Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge!



Best Lighting Design of a Play: Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol



Best Sound Design of a Musical: Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge!



Best Sound Design of a Play: Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol

2020 / Special Tony Award For Lifetime Achievement In The Theatre: Graciela Daniele

2020 / Special Tony Award:

The Broadway Advocacy Coalition/ David Byrne’s American Utopia/ Freestyle Love Supreme

2020 / Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award: Julie Halston

2020 / Tony Honors For Excellence In The Theatre: Fred Gallo/ Irene Gandy/ Beverly Jenkins and New Federal Theatre, Woodie King Jr., Founder