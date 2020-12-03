A time-travel Fantasy…John Lennon is alive! Imagine!

G.H. HARDING

Saint John Lennon is an astute adventure for right now. Imagine this: a twist in time returns a 40-year-old John Lennon to us on December 8, 2020 in front of the Dakota apartment building in New York City. Now back, John finds today’s world embroiled in religious, environmental, and unprecedented political turmoil and attempts to make sense of it all.

Dan Hartwell and Ringo Starr

Updated for 2020, the 2nd edition of Daniel Hartwell’s page-turner, time-travel, action-adventure melds history, fact, fiction, and fantasy to bring Lennon back in the middle of political upheaval and a pandemic.

Imagine John adjusting to astounding futuristic technology; reacting to the destruction of the Twin Towers; debating Sean Hannity on Fox News; organizing a Beatles reunion concert transmitted to billions of people; travelling into space with Branson’s Virgin Galactic to deliver a message of peace; writing music with Paul again, and appearing with him belatedly on Saturday Night Live; or, dining with Yoko at the White House with President Trump before he leaves office!

Hartwell, a noted concert promoter and positive living specialist, looks at today’s challenges and asks, “What would John do?”

He spoke to Ringo Starr at a recent event about the book and Ringo loved the concept.

“Anyone inspired by John’s lifetime quest for peace will be captivated by this imaginative, fast-paced, can’t-put-it-down romp,” he adds.

BookLife Prize by Publisher’s Weekly says: “Hartwell’s portrayal of John Lennon is spot-on.” “…beautifully imaginative.” “…well written and… rich with true-to-life descriptions.” “A very original story.” Saint John Lennon received an overall rating 9.5 out of 10 rating for plot, prose, originality, and character development. It’s also a BRAG Medallion Honoree!

Hartwell is also hosting a Virtual Bed In, on, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s passing.

Hartwell wants you to take a photo of yourself in bed (with your kids, a loved one, or a pet if you’ve got ‘em) flashing a peace sign; post them on Facebook with the tag @SaintJohnLennon.

Saint John Lennon will captivate baby boomers, Beatles fans old and new, Lennon admirers, and anyone dedicated to the peace movement. Follow Lennon on his poignant, humorous, and world-altering adventures as he continues his work promoting a world improved by love.

All profits from book through December 25, 2020 will be donated to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation and MusicCares® COVID-19 Relief fund.

