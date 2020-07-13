A Timeline for Listing Your Home

Thinking of selling your home? Before you list it, there are things you can do to make the process less stressful. Here are the steps you should take leading up to putting the For Sale sign in the front yard.

6 Weeks Before Listing

Hire an Agent

A local agent can not only price your home so it will sell, but they will tell you what people in your area want in a home. Your agent will guide you to the projects you’ll need to complete to get the best possible price, and let you know what sort of things won’t be worth your time. It can save you from spending time and money on projects with little return.

Stifle Any Smells

Pet odors and the smell of smoking are a turnoff to potential buyers, so start taking care of those things early. Professionally deep clean your carpets, get those old smells and stains out and let the freshness in.

Tackle Little Projects

This probably isn’t time for a whole home renovation. Rather than gutting your kitchen or bathroom, look for little changes that make a big impact. While it takes time to fix broken screens, change light bulbs and paint faded walls, it’s worth the effort. Just swapping red kitchen paint for black and white can keep your home value from plunging by $2,310, according to Zillow. A well-maintained home makes a positive first impression potential buyers won’t soon forget.

4 Weeks Before Listing

Declutter Your Rooms

Personal family photos, pet accessories and clutter-filled rooms won’t help buyers visualize themselves in your home. Get a head start on packing by boxing up personal items and moving them to an attic or off-site storage facility. You’ll need to go through your entire home, room by room, donating or selling everything you no longer want. The more you get rid of now, the less time you’ll waste moving stuff you don’t need.

Increase Curb Appeal

Potential home buyers decide within eight seconds whether they want your home, says real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran. Does the front of your home deliver? Put the odds in your favor by upping your home’s curb appeal. Plant annual flowers for pops of color, trim bushes and give your front door a fresh coat of paint. Add a new welcome mat for an extra helping of homey appeal.

1 Week Before Listing

Deep Clean Everything

From the windows to the walls, and everywhere between, you need to focus on putting the shine and sparkle back into your home. A good agent will use a professional photographer to snap pics of your house. Showcase the best parts of your home by knocking out the distractions, like grimy switchplate covers, dirty doors and leaf-covered patios or decks.

Moving Made Easy

From improving your its curb appeal to finally fixing that squeaky door, the extra effort you put into sprucing up your home will pay off later. A buyer may want to view your house with little notice, so make sure it’s ready to make the best first impression.