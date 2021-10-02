 A Treasure to Own Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Album “ Love For Sale” Celebrating The Music Of Cole Porter is Released

Cole Porter, the iconic Broadway songwriter who came to personify the wit and sophistication synonymous with New York, is celebrated by two of the world’s greatest vocalists with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett’s album of his music, Love For Sale. Today, the full and highly anticipated collaborative album was released via Columbia/Interscope Records. This album will be the final studio recording of Bennett’s legendary career spanning an astonishing eight decades, and is the culmination of Bennett and Gaga’s ten-year recording history.

Cole Porter was born in Peru, Indiana in 1891 and died in Hollywood 73 years later. In between he wrote some of the most memorable songs ever heard on stage or screen. During the 1930’s, his most productive decade, he provided a series of sparkling scores for such hits as Gay Divorce; Anything Goes; Jubilee; Born to Dance; and Red, Hot and Blue. He achieved his greatest commercial success in 1948 with Kiss Me, Kate. His name remains synonymous with wit and sophistication to this day.

The Cole Porter Trusts commented, “Representing the masterworks of Cole Porter’s legacy is both a supreme honor and an enormous responsibility. It requires the utmost dedication to both protecting Cole’s artistic vision and ensuring his music will continue to be listened to and loved by future generations. Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga singing and celebrating Cole’s music on their new album, Love For Sale, provide a perfect example of how to achieve those lofty goals in a way we are very proud to support.”

LOVE FOR SALE Tracklist:

01. It’s De-Lovely

02. Night and Day

03. Love For Sale

04. Do I Love You

05. I Concentrate On You

06. I Get a Kick Out of You

07. So In Love

08. Let’s Do It

09. Just One of Those Things

10. Dream Dancing

I’ve Got You Under My Skin (DELUXE ONLY)

You’re The Top (DELUXE ONLY)