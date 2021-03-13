A Treasured Van Gogh, JAY-Z’s New Cognac, David Bowie, Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species and More

On 25 March, Sotheby’s and Parisian auction house Mirabaud-Mercier will offer Vincent van Gogh’s exceptional 1887 painting, Scène de rue à Montmartre (Impasse des deux frères, le moulin à poivre). Kept for nearly a century in the same private collection, hidden from public view, the reappearance of this painting on the market is a rare event.

On 13 March, Sotheby’s will auction “Bottle No. 1” of the D’USSÉ® 1969 Anniversaire Limited Edition – a special, Grand Champagne cognac bottled for Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, to honor his 50th birthday. The cognac will be offered in Rare Whisky & Cognac Live | The Macallan “Anecdotes of Ages” + The Bo Johnston Collection.

The very best of Modern British Art is celebrated in Sotheby’s upcoming Made in Britain sale (9 – 17 March 2021). In this latest Sotheby’s video, specialist Robin Cawdron-Stewart gives top tips on how to start a collection, from allocating your budget, the importance of provenance and buying what you love. There’s an exciting array of fresh-to-market works, from Terry O’Neill photography, Bridget Riley prints, ceramics by Dame Lucie Rie, sculpture by Lynn Chadwick and design pieces by Mark Brazier-Jones. Click here to watch more Sotheby’s videos.

Andy Warhol is best known for his 1960s Pop Art. Yet some of his most coveted subjects were conceived in the 1980s. His fascination with fame and celebrity still endured, but he also turned his attention to more philanthropic concerns. Sotheby’s upcoming Prints & Multiples sale (9 – 17 March) offers the complete set of his Endangered Species series, as well as a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and iconic images representing the consumer society of 1980s. Click here to watch more Sotheby’s videos.