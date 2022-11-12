A Tribute To Edythe E. Eisenberg

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Edythe E. Eisenberg lived to 100. From May 16, 1922 – October 24, 2022, she died at home in New York City where she lived with her daughter Actress/Producer Jana Robbins.

Edythe was born May 16, 1922 in Pittsburgh, PA to Sam and Celia Stept, then moved to Johntown, Pa where she loved to sing and took dance lessons at The Gene Kelly School of Dance. In 1942 she married Phillip Eisenberg at the age of 19 during World War 2. They were married for 62 years when he passed away at 81 in 2003.   She was the loving mother of Murray Eisenberg (wife Jane) Marsha Eisenberg (aka: Jana Robbins) and Debra Eisenberg Romani.  And was the loving grandmother of Eric Rosenwald (wife Gina) Christopher Romani (wife Amy), Joshua Romani, Aaron Eisenberg (wife Nicole) and Ethan Eisenberg (wife Courtney), and Gigi (Great Grandmother) to: Jordan and Reagan Rosenwald, Alena Romani, Isaac and Eliana Eisenberg, and Julian Eisenberg.

Having moved to New York City in January of 2004, at 85 she made her NYC Cabaret debut at The Laurie Beechman Theater singing a duet with her daughter Jana,  and again graced the stage at 95 reprising their performance  of her favorite song “ It Had To Be You” in celebration of her daughter’s birthday at 54 Below.

Elegant, gracious and kind, she will be missed by all who knew her.

