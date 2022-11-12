A Tribute To Kevin Conroy From Zachary Ramos and Joshua Long

Kevin Conroy was an American actor. He was best known as the voice behind the DC Comics superhero Batman in various media, beginning on the 1990s Warner Bros. television series Batman: The Animated Series as well as other TV series and feature films in the DC Animated Universe. Due to the popularity of his performance as Batman, Conroy went on to voice the character for multiple films under the DC Universe Animated Original Movies banner and the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham and Injustice video games.

Conroy passed away November 10th.

In 1999 my son and his business partner Joshua Long created a fandom film called “Mask of the Phantasm.” Upon his death my son wrote the following.

Kevin was one of the nicest people I’ve had the privilege of meeting. After telling him that Joshua Long & I made a “Mask of the Phantasm” live-action remake, I was about to leave a card with the link and instead he told me ”let’s watch it now” and watched it with me on my cellphone & wouldn’t stop gushing about our work.

