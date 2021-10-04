A Tribute to Susannah McCorkle at The American Popular Song Society

American Popular Song Society is now at Don’t Tell Mama.

Welcome to the 2021-2022 Season of the American Popular Song Society. Their new monthly programs will be live at their new venue, the renowned cabaret Don’t Tell Mama on Restaurant Row. Theses meetings are held the 2nd Saturday of each month from October through June from Noon to 2:00PM. Members are welcome to come early from 11:30 on, so you can relax in the piano bar area while they process check ins.

They will also be streaming the shows for those who are unable to attend in person. Sidney Myer, Booking Manager and Cabaret Icon, has welcomed APSS to his club, offering a wonderful stage, grand piano, great lighting and sound systems and a Tech Director who will surely enhance the shows. Since the shows are finished at 2:00PM, you can enjoy lunch in the neighborhood or maybe catch a Saturday matinee.

The first show opening the program on Saturday, October 9th will be “A Tribute to Susannah McCorkle” the late jazz singer. The Program is being produced by our Newsletter Editor-In-Chief and Board Member Jerry Osterberg featuring a first rate cast of performers who knew and worked with Susannah.

Jazz pianist Allen Farnham, said: “Few contemporary singers tell stories with the same intensity as Susannah McCorkle.” Before her death in 2001, Susannah was among the most popular cabaret performers in New York. Beginning at The Cookery and Michael’s Pub, she ultimately assumed long associations with the Oak Room and Concord Records. Music Director Allen Farnham has assembled an incredible cast of performers to celebrate Susannah’s extraordinary talent: Danny Bacher, Aisha de Hass, Mark Nadler, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Lucy Wijnands.

APSS has gone Hybrid to accommodate the needs of those who cannot attend this live meeting at Don’t Tell Mama. You can be with us on ZOOM if you register in advance at this link:

https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/apss-100921

Once registered you will receive a ZOOM link from MetZoom so you can log into the event on Oct. 9 at 12 pm. Free to members.There is a $10 guest fee for non-members.If you’d like to become a member prior to registering, go here: