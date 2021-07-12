MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

A Very Sperry Summer at Surf Lodge

A Very Sperry Summer at Surf Lodge

Sperry’s Boat Shoe Lounge was the spot to be this weekend out east. America’s favorite boat shoe hosted a splendid soiree that had guests swaying to the sounds of DJ B-Roc of The Knocks as they sipped rose wine in the sun at Surf Lodge.

The Montauk event celebrated Sperry’s newest installation of the Float Boat collection. Bright and candy-like bold and marbled colors patterns ignited the scene with the rich selections on display.

With outstanding comfort matched by lightweight feel, the Float Boat is the perfect reimagined twist on the classic. Breathable “portholes” on top side keep feet fresh, and Strategically placed “gills” drain water when you are out sailing or walking along the beachfront. There is also non-marking outsoles with Signature Sperry Molded Wave-Siping™ technology for enhanced traction. Everything about this shoe just screams summer fun and is a must to add to your collection.

“This is really a great way to expand our boat shoe franchise,” stated Sperry Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Drori, during the party. “They are very practical, but also super stylish. Historically, we’ve made a lot of boat shoes that are brown and blue and black leather, so it’s really fun to come to market with a lot of color and brightness.”

To get your own perfect Boat Shoe Summer with Sperry visit here.

Related Items
Events
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Events

A Night to Remember – Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 17th Annual Hamptons Happening

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 12, 2021
Read More

Hamptons Delights with Johnny Was

ElizaBeth TaylorJuly 12, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 12, 2021
Read More

The Town Hall Celebrates Sondheim, Lapine, Anita Hill, Judy Collins, Darleen Love, Hedwig and More

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

National Alliance for Musical Theatre Will Celebrate its 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals In October

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: July 11

Suzanna BowlingJuly 11, 2021
Read More

“Seth Rudetsky’s Broadway” Returns to Town Hall With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Suzanna BowlingJuly 9, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJuly 9, 2021
Read More

Pop-Up Pixar Inspired Mini Golf

Suzanna BowlingJuly 8, 2021
Read More