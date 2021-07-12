A Very Sperry Summer at Surf Lodge

Sperry’s Boat Shoe Lounge was the spot to be this weekend out east. America’s favorite boat shoe hosted a splendid soiree that had guests swaying to the sounds of DJ B-Roc of The Knocks as they sipped rose wine in the sun at Surf Lodge.

The Montauk event celebrated Sperry’s newest installation of the Float Boat collection. Bright and candy-like bold and marbled colors patterns ignited the scene with the rich selections on display.

With outstanding comfort matched by lightweight feel, the Float Boat is the perfect reimagined twist on the classic. Breathable “portholes” on top side keep feet fresh, and Strategically placed “gills” drain water when you are out sailing or walking along the beachfront. There is also non-marking outsoles with Signature Sperry Molded Wave-Siping™ technology for enhanced traction. Everything about this shoe just screams summer fun and is a must to add to your collection.

“This is really a great way to expand our boat shoe franchise,” stated Sperry Chief Marketing Officer, Elizabeth Drori, during the party. “They are very practical, but also super stylish. Historically, we’ve made a lot of boat shoes that are brown and blue and black leather, so it’s really fun to come to market with a lot of color and brightness.”

