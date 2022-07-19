A Very Sperry Summer – Inside the Hottest Shoe Party of the Season

This was one soiree this season that rocked the boat!

Sperry’s Boat Shoe Summer party played host to an array of fashion media, celebrities, and influencers this weekend at The Rockaway Hotel.

The heritage footwear brand pool party on the legendary shores just south of Manhattan featured special guest DJ sets from Mei Kwok, Captains of Industry, & UNIIQU3.

Fun didn’t even begin to describe the atmosphere that was gloriously filled with splashing and dancing in the pool in between bites of lobster rolls and fresh oysters.

As the sun began to set the glee embraced the crowd. It was a moment perfect for a brand that is more than just a shoe. Sperry is about a movement that is iconic and part of American history. And like the great melting pot that the country is, the new sophisticated style and colorful visions of Sperry in Summer 2022 are to be enjoyed by all.

Guests at the phenomenal party such as Katherine Cousins, Sperry President, and Elizabeth Drori, Sperry CMO, expressed the beautiful sentiment.

Celebrating the glorious style of summer, Drori reflected, “So this past year, we released in addition to the AO Float (Authentic Original Float Boat Shoe), a new line that is super cushiony and comes in amazing colors. We continue to build different iterations of this cool franchise, which is waterproof, super lightweight, very comfortable and very reasonably priced.”

The Boat Shoe Summer event brought together hundreds of notables to celebrate Sperry’s signature boat shoe – an iconic design known to be the most prominent trend of preppy style – invented nearly 90 years ago by Paul Sperry.

Astral, new tequila from Diageo and the signature spirit of Sperry Boat Shoe Summer, was toasted with Astral signature cocktails.

Astral, which means of the stars, is a super-premium tequila crafted using 100% Blue Weber agave nourished by the sun and stars in Jalisco, Mexico. They are all about good energy and bright connections, whether through curated zodiac cocktails from In-House ASTRALogist Aliza Kelly or giving back to the community of Jalisco through the Adobe Brick Project. The bottles used this weekend will help create up to 84 bricks, which will be used to build new homes and places to gather in Mexico.

Sperry was founded in 1935 by avid sailor, inventor and intrepid explorer Paul Sperry, and the brand has built a legacy of innovation for over eight decades. As creators of the world’s first boat shoe, Sperry is fully rooted in American style and continues to craft the tools for life’s memorable experiences on, off and by the water. Sperry strives to be inclusive, environmentally conscious, community oriented, and purpose driven. Sperry is a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. www.sperry.com @sperry

Photos by Andrew Werner and Eli Taylor