A Virtual Healing Weekend Retreat

Anne Biging and Elisabeth Ixmeier, Co-Founders of Healing Hotels of the World, have partnered with six internationally recognized healing and body work leaders to bring a two-day virtual retreat to a North and South American audience.

The retreat – which will take place on Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time – is limited to 15 people in order to facilitate an intimate group setting. Participants should expect profound awakening for their entire being, with master teachers and healers using their skills to help them gain new insights and self-awareness, and experience a deep connection to their true selves.

“This retreat will transform your surroundings into a digital temple for two days,” says Anne Biging, Co-Founder of Healing Hotels of the World. “You will find a place of peace and contentment within yourself, and our expert healers will help you experience a refreshed state of mind, with renewed joy in each cell of your being.”

The group of six healers has worked with the Healing Hotels team over the years, and their sessions will comprise different techniques, exercises, meditations and even cooking sessions and mindful eating lessons. The healers include a vibrational therapist, energy alchemist, life coach, yogi, meditation teacher, and movement therapist who integrates teachings from the Gyrokinesis® Method.

This is the second virtual retreat that Healing Hotels of the World has offered since the COVID-19 pandemic began; the first one, held in May, attracted 14 participants from 10 different countries: Senegal, Kosovo, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, Japan, Germany, China and France.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive:

“I shared two days with people full of positive energy,” says Fedra Mainetti. “The meditations on intentions and the work done on how to defeat fears, transforming them into energy of hope, is still so present in my heart and mind.”

“I cannot think of any virtual experience that has brought such honesty, soul-searching, wonder, learnings and love than the inaugural Healing Hotels retreat has done,” says Corinna Yap. “A truly healing experience at the time when we need it the most.”

THE GUIDES

Velleda Dobrowolny is a certified life and business coach and a trainer for leadership and authentic communication. She is also a renowned meditation teacher, traveling regularly to India for studying and teaching. Her sessions on self-awareness meditation support people to draw strength and wisdom from within, taking the mind to the heart. Working with peoples’ intentions over the last ten years, she provides a clear method to overcome inner and outer obstacles to fulfilling one’s projects and dreams.

Dr. Shruti Nada Poddar is a globally recognized Nada (vibrational) healer, a musician, educationist and mentor, a cultural exponent and teacher of Indian wisdom and intangible heritage, a poet, a heritage conservationist, and entrepreneur. Dr. Shruti is pioneer of the “Nada Vibronics,” a wellness ecosystem, which uses various forms of Nada Yoga and Indic Vibrational technologies to heal and empower people worldwide. Dr. Poddar was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in December 2017 for her Global Contributions in Education and Wellness.

Elizabeth Cocoann Galis is an internationally recognized executive advisor and energetic alchemist. She offers deep transformative energy work by uncovering and deciphering subconscious themes within your life and business. With an undergraduate degree in pedagogy and dance, a masters in energy work, and over 4,000 hours of study in cross-cultural healing art modalities and esoteric wisdom, Coco brings a unique and powerful lens to the world. She is philanthropically motivated, currently exploring the impact of generosity as the main driving force of her businesses and mentorships.

Sharada Rumi is of Thai origin from a tiny remote village in northern Malaysia and is now residing in Melbourne, Australia. Her spiritual journey into meditation began at the age of 13. Surrounded and trained by ancient wisdom that was beyond modern comprehension, daily miraculous phenomena were accepted as a norm. Her passion is the lifelong quest for tools to reclaim an ancient power that maintains youthful bodies, opens the heart, stills the mind, heals on the deepest level and integrates the physical and spiritual self.

Gary Joplin integrates dance, breath, voice, ritual and music into his own unique method to open you to deeper levels of awareness within your own body. He integrates the teachings of the Gyrokinesis® Method with over thirty years of experience in the professional world of theater and dance. His work gives deeper inner awareness and opens the door to an expanded sense of physical, emotional and energetic well being. He conducts training courses in body-mind cognition and development in Europe, Israel, China and the United States.

Sundeep Argawalla After living the life of a yogi, Sundeep studied at the prestigious Bihar Yoga Bharti and received an MA in Yoga Physiology. He is a passionate proponent of traditional Hatha Yoga and believes in the symphony of asanas, conscious breathing and mindfulness to create a unique balance. He has helped in developing various wellness programs at the Healing Hotel Ananda In The Himalayas, the most recent one being Dhyana.

The price for this interactive two-day virtual retreat is US $425. To attend, please RSVP to meetyou@healing-hotels.com You will then get your Zoom link and the workbook. For more information, please email anne.biging@healing-hotels.com or call +49 (0) 22120531175 / WhatsApp +491722009882

We recognize that the US, Canada and Mexico has been particularly hard hit by the COVID pandemic, and would love this healing retreat to be made available to someone who is truly in need. With that, we invite you to identify someone who would benefit greatly from this healing retreat and purchase admission for that individual. (Perhaps someone who has dealt with the virus or cared for a family member, a hospital or frontline worker.) If you would like to join as well, we will provide the retreat to you and your companion for USD 700 total.

Healing Hotels of the World is a member-based global brand, encompassing more than 100 of the best healing hotels and resorts around the world. As a leader in the field, Healing Hotels is the first and only global brand of quality member hotels devoted to profound individual change through evidence-based modalities dedicated to healing. Hotel partners follow rigorous standards and criteria, ensuring that wellness for each guest is taken to a deeper dimension through singularly crafted holistic healing programs.