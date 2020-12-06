A Virtual Theatre Festival Dedicated to the Voices of Artists with Disabilities Now Accepting Submissions

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) and Arts for All Abilities Consortium announce a virtual theatre festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. The festival will be a space for artists to develop and share new theatre works, created and hosted by Roundabout Theatre Company and with the participation of four lead partner organizations: Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company and EPIC Players.

Applicant submissions are now open and will remain open through Tuesday, January 5. The final pieces will be shown at the festival on March 25, 2021.

To apply to the festival, individuals must submit a draft piece of original theatre – monologue, spoken word, dance or music – based on creative prompts on the theme of “Connection.” Submissions will be reviewed by the partner organizations and finalists will be selected to develop their piece alongside a group of collaborating artists. Participating artists will be announced soon.

For more application information and all technical details: Reverb Theatre Arts Festival Submission

“While our stages are dark, we are working to provide additional opportunities for artists while building on the theatre’s core values of artistry, connection, and inclusivity. Roundabout is proud to work alongside these partner organizations to bring this festival to life and I thank everyone for dedicating so much time to making the festival a success,” Todd Haimes, Artistic Director and CEO, Roundabout Theatre Company.

“This is a first of its kind initiative – a world-class Broadway theatre coming together with four, smaller performing arts organizations and an Arts education consortium to build a supportive, professional community that provides artists with disabilities a bigger microphone, a bigger stage and audiences a bigger chance to see their stories are everyone’s stories,” Stephen Yaffe, Chair, Arts for All Abilities Consortium.

Support for the Reverb Theatre Arts Festival is provided by the J. L. Greene Arts Access Fund in The New York Community Trust.

Arts for All Abilities Consortium

Arts for All Abilities Consortium helps diverse stakeholders in New York discover barriers to and find opportunities for providing quality Arts education to students with disabilities that deepens and extends learning, reveals and builds capacity and enhances communication and participation in the world. Besides a yearly conference, the Consortium provides professional development and offers many opportunities that bring school and art organization administrators, teaching artists, arts specialists, classroom teachers, related service providers and parents together.

Actionplay

Actionplay is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing children, teens, and adults on the autism spectrum and related conditions & disabilities equal access to education, arts, and culture. The company provides creative and compassionate learning environments, professional development, and training modules to teach respectful ways of inviting people on the autism spectrum to experience education, arts, and culture. Actionplay is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals on the autism spectrum, their families, and the community at large. Actionplay strives to build a more inclusive world.

CO/LAB Theater Group

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through our programming, we encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage.

DreamStreet Theatre Company

DreamStreet Theatre Company is a 501c3 non profit for adult performers with developmental disabilities. Through the creation of original material our performers broaden the scope of their common theatrical narratives for our audience and community.

EPIC Players

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for persons with developmental disabilities. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.

Education at Roundabout

Since 1996, Education at Roundabout has offered nationally recognized programs that use the stimulating power of the arts to inspire and engage. We proudly partner with over 25,000 students, educators, community members, and patrons each year throughout all five boroughs of New York City. Our goal is to use theatre to promote social equity through three core program areas, Teaching and Learning, Career Training, and Community Partnerships. For more information, visit roundabouttheatre.org/education

Roundabout Theatre Company

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

www.roundabouttheatre.org