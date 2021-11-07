A Walk Through Times Square

Coming out of my show was a Keith Herring exhibit all about Angels.

The first thing you notice about Times Square is how few people are there. It was 4:30pm on a Saturday as matinee’s were ending and it wasn’t crowded.

The leaches were there peddling their wares hopping to catch people off guard. If you ever see these men run. If you take their bracelets they come after you for money.

The good news is they beautified the subway entrances.

And discount tickets were a plenty at TKTS.

A Fountain for Survivors October 14 – December 8, 2021

A Fountain for Survivors is a sheltered fountain in an iconic public space. Adorned and protected by a carapace of hundreds of thousands of acrylic fingernails, this fountain is my dedication and offering to Survivors and is open to the public that is outside in Times Square. On the topic of definition, Survivors know who they are; no one else can proclaim that for you. Conceived and created during a time when we are socially distanced, my goal with this work is to make a temporary monument that mirrors the experiences of masking & interiority that many have known, and which have now become a part of all of our lives. I started working with acrylic fingernails, that Black femme craft and protective style, over 13 years ago, and they have since become ubiquitous. So, I am most excited about the expressions of imagination that this work already has and will continue to inspire.”

— Pamela Council

Watching over Duffy Square the Phantom of Opera.

And the boys of Ain’t Too Proud.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular wanted tourist to know they were back.

A new “Do You Know???” told some interesting facts about theatre’s.

Illumination and Universal Brand Development have co-branded an accessories collection starring Minions and you can get the merch in Times Square.

Adorable origami on the street for free

As men lay on the street and beg for money for weed. Thanks to de Blasio the streets smell like skunk.

Went to get coffee and another of de Blasio’s edicts.

Opening today “The Stranger Things” pop-up store where the lines should have been way longer.

Times Square is back, now all we need are the tourists.