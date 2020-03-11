A Whole Lot Nola in New York at Aqua Boil

In the heart of Hell’s Kitchen you will find yourself feeling like you are down south in New Orleans.

Aqua Boil (750 9th Avenue) is a fantastic casual Cajun-inspired restaurant that is full of delicious options and wonderful vibes. Guests will find themselves here for everything from lovely cocktails and fun times with friends to the main event of the seafood boil

They offer a wide selection of choices including Top Neck clams, shrimp (head on), lobster, Snow Crab leg and King Crab leg, as well as, combo meals such as shrimp and crawfish, lobster and crawfish, and Snow Crab leg and shrimp. Guests can pair their boils with three varieties of sauces: garlic butter, lemon pepper and Cajun mix (garlic butter, lemon pepper and Old Bay). Getting the bowl served to your table brings about huge smiles as you taste a true bit of NOLA in New York City.

There is something so amazing about being in the space that is bright and beautiful as you delight in your spicy dishes. They make you happy. They make you want to get up and dance the night away.

In fact all of the samplings you will find at Aqua Boil will have this tremendous effect. From Garlic Honey Wings that are coated in a house-made spicy sweet sauce; overflowed pork, shrimp and chicken Gumbo all swimming in a pool of hearty spicy broth; crispy Cajun Fries you cannot go wrong with a choice.

The restaurant itself is also a keen talking point. Servers at the venue are friendly and have a great knowledge of what will make you happy. The nautical setting of decorative oars and anchors painted along the walls is fun and truly adds to the whole experience.

This is the place to be on any given night. Enjoy and spice up your life! Be sure to visit for more information www.aquaboilnyc.com or call 212-464-7428.

HOURS:

Mon.-Thurs. – 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Fri. – 5:00pm-11:00pm

Sat. – 12:00pm – 11:00pm

Sun. – 12:00pm- 10:00pm