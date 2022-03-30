A$AP Rocky and Wyclef Jean Ignite Big Apple Night with Epic Bilt Rewards Launch

Bright lights, Bilt Rewards City.

Last night at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt there was more star power under one roof than the Big Apple has seen in a very long time. Bilt Rewards and Wells Fargo through the party of all parties to celebrate the launch the first-ever loyalty program that allows renters to earn points on rent with no fees and builds a path towards homeownership.

The stunning venue overlooked the glittering towers of the city that New Yorkers worship. Celebrities and tastemakers took in the Gotham landscape as they eyed the Empire State Building on one end and the Crysler Building on the other.

Wyclef Jean took the stage and truly played his heart out. The crowd included: Cara Delevingne, Floyd Mayweather, Dr. Oz, Tyler Cameron, Real Housewives of New Jersey Melissa & Joe Gorga, Margaret Josephs & Joseph Benigno, Jackie & Evan Goldschneider, Dorinda Medley, Jen Setler, Bernice Burgos, Dale Moss, Brooks Nader, Latham Thomas, Fox 5’s Bianca Peters, Ines Rosales, & Mike Woods, Ari Melber, Desus Nice, Alex Toussaint, New York Nico, Lil “Mo” Mozzarella, SideTalkNYC Trent Simonian & Jack Byrne, Sabino Curcio, Meals By Cug, Boy With No Job, Girl With No Job, Nick Barrotta, Sofia Frankly.

Mayor Eric Adams stood before the crowd that was ignited in bliss and shouted what we all wanted to hear – New York City is back and it is better than ever. A$AP Rocky than belted out his tunes as the supermodel Delevingne bounced around gleefully holding up her very own Della Vite Prosecco.

Party attendees left the 90 plus floors in the sky at the end of the soiree filled with joy and knowing that after this party that the heart in the famed “I Love New York” is pounding in all of us even stronger.

Through a partnership with the country’s largest owners including AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards enables renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 11 loyalty programs allowing travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Solidcore, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use Bilt points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard – the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt is a Kairos company.

Sponsors of the night were Rosaluna Mezcal, Lobos Tequila, Della Vite Prosecco, Spritz Society.

