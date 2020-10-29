MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Bring Broadway Back For a Thrilling 3 minutes and 35 Seconds

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Bring Broadway Back For a Thrilling 3 minutes and 35 Seconds

Tony Award nominees Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit sing the romantic ballad “Come What May”, from Moulin Rouge! The Musical just in time for a spooktacular Halloween.

The Australian-produced Moulin Rouge! the Musical was nominated for an 14 Tony Awards almost breaking the record of Hamilton in 2016 for 16 Tony nods. Not bad for a season that was cut dramatically short and has no original score.

The 14 Tony nods include best musical; direction Alex Timbers; book John Logan; choreography Sonya Tayeh and costume design Catherine Zuber. Performance nods go to Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Robyn Hurder, Sahr Ngaujah and Danny Burstein.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film and produced by Global Creatures Moulin Rouge! is the first Australian produced musical to originate on Broadway.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

What To Watch October 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 28, 2020
Read More

Rockers On Broadway: Band Together – Honoring Billy Porter Announces Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Have Joined The Lineup

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2020
Read More

Remembering Broadway With Great Gifts

Suzanna BowlingOctober 26, 2020
Read More

My View: Virtual Great Time at Primary Stages 2020 Gala

Stephen SorokoffOctober 22, 2020
Read More

The Last Dance for Legendary Marge Champion

Suzanna BowlingOctober 22, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 21st To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 20, 2020
Read More

Dramatis Personae: The Passing Show Part 3

Lawrence HarbisonOctober 19, 2020
Read More

Theatre News: Death of a Salesman, The Band At The End Of The World, Bloom, a Site-Specific Dance Piece, Theater Breaking Through Barriers and Shipwrecked

Suzanna BowlingOctober 19, 2020
Read More

What To Watch October 19th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 18, 2020
Read More