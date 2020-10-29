Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo Bring Broadway Back For a Thrilling 3 minutes and 35 Seconds

Tony Award nominees Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit sing the romantic ballad “Come What May”, from Moulin Rouge! The Musical just in time for a spooktacular Halloween.

The Australian-produced Moulin Rouge! the Musical was nominated for an 14 Tony Awards almost breaking the record of Hamilton in 2016 for 16 Tony nods. Not bad for a season that was cut dramatically short and has no original score.

The 14 Tony nods include best musical; direction Alex Timbers; book John Logan; choreography Sonya Tayeh and costume design Catherine Zuber. Performance nods go to Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Robyn Hurder, Sahr Ngaujah and Danny Burstein.

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film and produced by Global Creatures Moulin Rouge! is the first Australian produced musical to originate on Broadway.