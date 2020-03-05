MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Off Broadway

About Love The Imprint of First Love

Silvia Bond, Jeffrey Kringer and Misha Josephs. Photo by Russ Rowland.

Culture Project’s About Love, opened last night. This new play with songs and music is based on Russian author Ivan Turgenev’s autobiographical short story “First Love,” first published in 1860. With music and lyrics by jazz artist Nancy Harrow and script and direction by Will Pomerantz, this story we have heard before, is a sweet telling of a memory play, when a young man has his first romantic awakening, resultant in heartbreak.

Montage – ABOUT LOVE from About Love on Vimeo.

The play takes place during a family vacation in the Russian countryside in the summer of 1833.

Peter (a likable and impressive Jeffrey Kringer), is the young man who’s heart is to be broken. We meet him 20 years before the event, then at sixteen when he meets the flirtatious Zina (the delightful Silvia Bond). Instantaneously upon meeting Peter is infatuation. She becomes “the source of all joy and torment”. Zina is the 21-year-old daughter of an impoverished princess, who is Peter’s next door neighbor so to speak. She captivates all men in the region toying with their emotions playing her suitors against each other. She is capricious, mocking and difficult and inconsistent in her affections towards her suitors. She shows Peter affection but it is that of sister to brother rather than between lovers. In the meantime Peter’s parents, are in a marriage not for love, but for the money and position. The wife is older and knows her husband never wanted her.

Jean Tafler, Dan Domingues, Silvia Bond, Jeffrey Kringer, Tom Patterson, and Helen Coxe. Photo by Russ Rowland.

This versatile cast mostly play three different roles including the narrator with clear cut distinction. Helen Coxe, Dan Domingues, Tom Patterson, and Jean Taflereach have moments to shine, but it is Silvia Bond and Jeffrey Kringer who bring this loss of innocents too fruition. Both of this young actors making their off Broadway debuts are to be commended.

Dan Domingues, Silva Bond photo by Russ Rowland

Will Pomerantz’s direction is entertaining with theatrical storytelling. His script to the point and engaging. He combines seamlessly the narration, with action bringing to mind Paul Sills Story Theatre. Pomerantz’s uses the entire space to engulf the audience in its web.

The set design by Brian C. Staton is minimalist but powerful, allowing the acting to take center stage. The dramatic lighting by Allen Hahn allows shadows to become the past listening in on the tale.

Harrow’s jazz-infused music and lyrics underscore the emotional turmoil and the inner longings. Performed by music director Misha Josephs on guitar, Ryan Berg on bass, Steve Picataggio on drums, and Ben Sutin on violins, these musicians add another layer to this piece. The musical arrangements by Alphonso Horne and Owen Broder are at times inconstant with the time period.

About Love is a take on the way story telling use to be and it is a pleasant night at the theatre.

About Love: The Sheen Center, 18 Bleecker Street at the corner of Elizabeth St. in the Black Box Theater, until March 22nd.

Off Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

