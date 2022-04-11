MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Absolut Gets Coachella Fans Set in Metaverse with Launch of Absolut.Land

We will drink to this.

Marking its 10th year as the Official Vodka of Coachella, Absolut is extending the festival experience into the metaverse with Absolut.Land, a one-of-a-kind blended activation by a liquor brand at a live event.

Whether in person or across the globe, mixing with others is only a click away with Absolut’s new virtual destination, Absolut.Land, accessible to anyone (21+), anywhere, anytime. This must-see celebration is a convergence of art, fashion, music and, of course, cocktails to bring friends together in-person and/or digitally over love of festival culture.

“As a brand born to mix, Absolut is centered on bringing the world together through shared experiences and empowering social interaction that unlock a sense of belonging – no matter who you are and where in the world you may be,” said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. “To reach our consumers everywhere, the metaverse was a natural progression and we’re so excited to introduce Absolut.Land as a space of belonging for all!”

Absolut.Land features innovative experiences inspired by Absolut’s products, heritage and passion points, including: The Absolut Bar, The Citron Media Room, The Anti-Gravity Dance Floor and more. Plus, the power of Human Connections will unlock surprise moments like Absolut bottle collectibles hidden throughout the space, product promos and unique metaverse experiences.

Over shared virtual drinks, festival-goers will have the chance to unlock one-of-a-kind avatar wearables from the cult-favorite, whimsical handbag and jewelry brand – Susan Alexandra – with the newly launched Susan Alexandra for Absolut Collection. Avatars within the space will also be able to seek out and access secret portals that just might “teleport” fans to Coachella Valley for an IRL VIP experience during the festival’s second weekend.*

Absolut also pays homage to its one-source Swedish heritage, partnering with headliner Swedish House Mafia amid their highly anticipated return to the festival stage after ten years.

Try this Absolut x Swedish House Mafia Paradise (Again) Paloma, which music and cocktail lovers alike can find in the metaverse, onsite at the festival or at home with a specialty cocktail kit available for a limited-time only. Fans cannot only grab a virtual drink, but also purchase this cocktail to be delivered right to their door, powered by one of the Absolut.Land vending machines.

Absolut x Swedish House Mafia Paradise (Again) Paloma

  • 1.5 oz Absolut Grapefruit
  • 1.5oz Ruby Grapefruit Juice
  • .25 oz Lime Juice
  • Top With Soda Water
  • Swedish Fish for garnish
  • Ice Cubes

How to Mix: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a highball glass and top with soda water. Serve with Swedish Fish gummy

 

 

