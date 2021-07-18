Absurdist Fun With The Wake of Dorcas Kelly

In the Gothic/Absurdist play The Wake of Dorcas Kelly, the action is set in Dublin, Ireland, Sara Fellini gives us at times a raucous adventure about a brothel that has its fair share of heartache and adventure. Riots have inflamed the city, Dorcas Kelly, the madam of Maiden Towers has just been hanged and burned. As she lays in her brothel for all to come and pay their respects, this is when all hell breaks loose… from a drunken priest to two of the best paying customers, three of the prostitutes explain to the audience the life that they have individually led.

Florence Scagliarini has created a marvelous set as well as great sound design. She is very adept in creating and giving us a great feel to this play and she brings the action up close and personal. At times the actors were difficult to hear but her sound was felt loudly and as such, made this show work well. The Players Theater has always given off a Gothic vibe (stinky old carpets and all). Dorcas Kelly has this same feel, as it blends with this old theater on MacDougal St.

Duoer Jia, Peter Oliver, and Kyra Jackson. Photo by Nick Thomas.

Spit & Vigor which produced this show was founded in 2015 and is devoted to new plays as well as existing work. Dorcas Kelly gives the audience a roller coaster ride of a story; one which is both effective and articulate. The acting is very good sans the low volume at times. Irina Kaplan and Florence Scagliarini have wonderful singing voices and all of the actors have great accents. Nicholas Thomas, Adam Belvo and Eamon Murphy supply plenty of comedic moments throughout the ninety minutes.

As far as the Absurdist’s genre goes, The Wake of Dorcas Kelly will keep you entertained and laughing throughout the evening. The show was very professionally done from beginning to end.

The show runs till July 25th at The Players Theater 115 MacDougal St. Masks are required inside the theater but are not strictly enforced.

The play is written and directed by Sara Fellini.

The cast: Irina Kaplan, Florence Scagliarini, Nicolas Thomas, Adam Belvo, Eamon Murphy, Kyra Jackson, Phoebe Mar Halkowich, Peter Oliver, Ducer Jia.