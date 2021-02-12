MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

Academy Global Movie Day

Academy Global Movie Day

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced talent participating in its second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021. 

Featured across the Academy’s social channels will be exclusive content from Oscars® producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh as well as Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Anthony Mackie, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson and Cathy Yan.  Additionally, exclusive Academy archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi will be shared online throughout the day.  

Global Movie Day is commemorated annually on the second Saturday of February.  It was established by the Academy as a day for film fans around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers across social media, serving as a reminder of the power of film.  The inaugural Global Movie Day was February 8, 2020.  

“Global Movie Day reminds us of what we appreciate about movies and what we miss about gathering to watch them. Today, we pay special tribute to movies and movie lovers around the world and look forward to the time when we can enjoy both together again,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

People throughout the world are encouraged to participate by sharing photos and videos across their social media platforms and using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay.  Fans can post memorable lines or film posters from movies they love, discuss movies that have inspired them, rewatch a classic movie or discover something new. 

Related Items
Entertainment
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Entertainment

What to Watch in The New Year: February 12

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Comic Book Legend Jack Kirby Co-Creator Of Captain America, The Avengers, X-Men, Iron Man, Thor…And More Story Comes Alive

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More
Lucille Lortel Awards

The 36th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Need You!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Artist Gabriela Gil Celebrates Her First New York Solo Art Exhibition “Time and Space”

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: February 11

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Brenda Braxton, Robert Cuccioli, Tonya Pinkins and More TRUSpeak … Hear Our Voices!

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Seeking Submissions for “You Will Be Found” Winner Gets a $10,000 College Scholarship and More

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

Theatre and Cabaret News: 36th Bistro Awards, Live In-Store Pop-Up Performances, Origin 1st Irish Theatre Festival, 24 Hour Plays Bennington, Open ‘Tho Shut and Abingdon

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More