Academy’s Oscar® Week Events Will Be Held At The Academy Museum For The First Time March 8 – 12

Cabaret
The 2023 MAC Awards Announces The 2023 Nominees
The 2023 MAC Awards will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM at Symphony Space.
The nominees are:
FEMALE VOCALIST
CELIA BERK: On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path…Laurie Beechman
DAWN DEROW: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé; My Ship CD Release, Backyard Troubadors… Laurie Beechman, 54 Below, Green Room 42, Post Office Café (Provincetown), Mohonk Mountain House (New Paltz), Cotuit Center for the Arts (Cotuit, MA)
JOSEPHINE SANGES: The Funny Girl in Me–Josephine Sanges Sings Fanny Brice…Laurie Beechman
GERRILYN SOHN: If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing & Other Hidden Gems…Don’t Tell Mama
LISA VIGGIANO: Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MALE VOCALIST
TIM CONNELL: Dreamin’ Again; Lucky Me!; …and so it goes….Pangea
RIAN KEATING: Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel….Don’t Tell Mama
FRANK MCDONOUGH: Two Strong Hands; Legends of Las Vegas…Don’t Tell Mama
SETH SIKES: I’ll Be Seeing You; Seth Sikes Sings Barbra Streisand; New Year’s Eve with Seth Sikes!; Exclusive Memorial Day Show with Seth Sikes!…54 Below, The Pines Rehobeth Beach, The Arts Project of Cherry Grove
MAJOR ARTIST
TANYA MOBERLY: Moberly at Mama’s Monthly…Don’t Tell Mama
SIDNEY MYER …Pangea
DAVID SABELLA: Amanda Reckonwith Returns, Pangea
LENNIE WATTS: Escape…Don’t Tell Mama
NEW YORK DEBUT –FEMALE
SARAH CARSON: England and America – A Transatlantic Love Story…Don’t Tell Mama
SHANNON DALEY: Anybody Have a Map?…Don’t Tell Mama
LINDA KAHN: “Say Yes!”…Laurie Beechman
ANN TALMAN: Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile…54 Below
NEW YORK DEBUT –MALE
DANNY BOLERO: They Call Me…Cuban Pete: The Music and Genius of Desi Arnaz…Don’t Tell Mama
JEFF FLASTER: Take the Moment…Don’t Tell Mama
DAME EDNA’S HONORARY UNDERSTUDY SCOTT F. MASON: One Dame Funny Night at DTM; Mouth to Mouth with the Dame…Don’t Tell Mama
CELEBRITY ARTIST
ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY 54 Below
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim…54 Below
NATALIE DOUGLAS: Many different shows…Birdland Jazz Club, The Triad, The Players (NYC) and many clubs in London and throughout the U.S.
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words… Laurie Beechman
GABRIELLE STRAVELLI…Birdland
ICON
PATTI LuPONE … 54 Below
BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL … 54 Below
VANESSA WILLIAMS … 54 Below
DUO/GROUP
ELENA BENNETT AND FRED BARTON: Swing Out Under the Moon!…Pangea
HELANE BLUMFIELD AND BOBBY PEACO: me and bobby peaco…Don’t Tell Mama
THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy Anne Russell): Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1…Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama
MAJOR DUO/GROUP
KLEA BLACKHURST, JIM CARUSO, BILLY STRITCH: A Swinging Birdland Christmas…Birdland
LIZ CALLAWAY AND ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY: As Long as We’re Together….54 Below
ERIC COMSTOCK AND BARBARA FASANO… Birdland
PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST
NATE BUCCIERI….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex
BRANDON JAMES GWINN… Marie’s Crisis
WILLIAM TN HALL ….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
PADDY ON THE PIANO … Don’t Tell Mama, The Duplex
JOE REGAN … Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – FEMALE
ELAINE BRIER …Don’t Tell Mama
LIZ LARK BROWN … Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
MARIA GENTILE….The Duplex, Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
TARA MARTINEZ…. Don’t Tell Mama
LAURA PAVLES….. Don’t Tell Mama
PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER – MALE
DAVID FOLEY JR. ….Stonewall Inn, Brandy’s
JUSTIN GREGORY LOPEZ ….Brandy’s
JOSEPH REDD ….Don’t Tell Mama
JON SATROM….Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s
MILES WHITTAKER …..Stonewall Inn
ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST
DON KELLY, drums and percussion: Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, Vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar/Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Amy Beth Williams/Great Ladies, Great Songs (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
MATT SCHARFGLASS, bass: Turn the Beat Around: 54 Below Celebrates Studio 54 (54 Below), Lennie Watts/Escape (Don’t Tell Mama), Kevin Smith Kirkwood/Classic Whitney: Alive! (Joe’s Pub)
SKIP WARD, bass: Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene (Joe’s Pub), Matsuki and Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic (Pangea), Amanda Ferguson/Ladies of the 80’s (Pangea), Sue Matsuki and Gregory Toroian/38 Seasons of Love (54 Below)
RECURRING SERIES
JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY: Created, produced, and hosted by Jim Caruso….Birdland
THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER: Produced by Susie Mosher and Hope Royaltey…..Birdland Theater
SALON: Founder, Artistic Director, Host: Mark Janas; Executive Producer: Tanya Moberly…..Don’t Tell Mama
EMCEE
JIM CARUSO: Jim Caruso’s Cast Party….Birdland
SUE MATSUKI AND GREGORY TOROIAN: Matsuki & Toroian’s Jazz Brunch Open Mic….Pangea
SUSIE MOSHER: The Lineup with Susie Mosher….Birdland
SPECIAL PRODUCTION
HOLD ON TIGHT: Produced, written, and performed by Meg Flather, Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Direction by Tracy Stark….Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea
JOE ICONIS AND FAMILY – ALBUM: Curated and hosted by Joe Iconis….54 Below
IN THIS TRAVELING HEART: Written by and performed by Rian Keating, Directed by Tanya Moberly, Musical direction by Jeff Cubeta…..Don’t Tell Mama
WOULDA, COULDA, SHOULDA – MY (ALMOST) LIFE ON THE WICKED STAGE: Written by and starring Mary Lahti; Directed by Lennie Watts;Music director Paul Greenwood…..Don’t Tell Mama, Laurie Beechman
DIRECTOR
JEFF HARNAR: Linda Kahn/Say Yes! (Laurie Beechman), Theresa Lee/Riding the Bus to the Red Carpet (Triad, Don’t Tell Mama), Becca Kidwell/Together Inside (Don’t Tell Mama), Margo Brown and Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama), Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman)
LINA KOUTRAKOS: Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Ann Talman/Elizabeth Taylor and the Shadow of Her Smile (54 Below), The Doris Dear Christmas Special (The Triad), Dorian Woodruff/The Lyrics of Alan and Marilyn Bergman (Pangea)
TANYA MOBERLY: Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Scott F. Mason/ Mouth to Mouth with The Dame (Don’t Tell Mama), Rian Keating Sings Jacques Brel (Don’t Tell Mama), Gracie Lee Brown/Say Goodnight, Gracie (Don’t Tell Mama), Jeff Flaster/Take the Moment (Don’t Tell Mama)
LENNIE WATTS: Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row, Teatro Latea), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing the Broadway Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Mary Lahti/Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama)
MUSICAL DIRECTOR
JOHN M. COOK: Josephine Sanges/The Funny Girl in Me (Laurie Beechman), Deborah Stone/Chiaroscuro (Pangea, Laurie Beechman), Cindy Firing/You and I-A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Laurie Beechman), Josephine Sanges and Cindy Firing/Carry On (Don’t Tell Mama); Margo Brown & Lisa Dellarossa/You’re Nothing Without Me (Don’t Tell Mama)
YASUHIKO FUKUOKA: Sean Patrick Murtagh/The Mario 101 Release Party (Green Room 42), Robbie Rozelle/The Inevitable Return! (Birdland), Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Gerry Geddes/Fabulous First Fridays (Pangea), The MAC Awards (Symphony Space)
TRACY STARK: Sidney Myer (Pangea), Kim David Smith/Mostly Marlene, A Wery Weimar Christmas (Joe’s Pub, Neue Gallery, Club Cumming), Meg Flather/Hold On (Don’t Tell Mama, Theater Row), MargOH Channing/Simply MargOH (Pangea), Alex De Suze/Late Bloomer (Don’t Tell Mama)
BILLY STRITCH: Marilyn Maye (Birdland, 54 Below), Gabrielle Stravelli (Birdland), Linda Eder (54 Below), Jim Caruso’s Cast Party (Birdland)
STEVEN RAY WATKINS: Those Girls Sing the Broadway, Vol 1 (Laurie Beechman, Don’t Tell Mama), Moberly at Mama’s Monthly (Don’t Tell Mama), Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Marnie Klar Sings Carly Simon (Don’t Tell Mama), Sarah Carson/England and America (Don’t Tell Mama)
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
ADAM DeCARLO: Lisa Viggiano/Lisa Viggiano Sings the Jane Olivor Songbook (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Hold On Tight (Don’t Tell Mama, Gerrilyn Sohn/If Joe Allen’s Walls Could Sing (Don’t Tell Mama), Mama’s Boys/Mama’s Boys Love the 80’s (Don’t Tell Mama)
ALISON NUSBAUM: Frank McDonough/Two Strong Hands (Don’t Tell Mama), Susan Neuffer/An Elpee Worth of Todd (Don’t Tell Mama), Meri Ziev/New Words (Don’t Tell Mama), Leslie Orofino/Laughing at Life (Don’t Tell Mama)
JEAN-PIERRE PERREAUX: Jeff Harnar/I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words (Laurie Beechman), Marta Sanders/LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Or Whatever Happened to That Nice Quaker Girl (Laurie Beechman), Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Broadway, vol. 1 (Laurie Beechman), Jonny Rosch and Friends (Triad)
SONG
A BRAND NEW SHADE OF BLUE: Music by John Forster, Lyrics by Tom Toce
I BELIEVE IN RAINBOWS: Music by Ethan Tarasov, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE STROLLERS OF POLAND: Music and lyrics by Tom Toce
TALKING TO THE MOON: Music by Paul Rolnick, Lyrics by Paul Rolnick and Jane R. Snyder
YOU SHOULD HAVE BEEN KIND: Music by Tracy Stark, Lyrics by Bob Levy
COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG
ALMA: Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce
DON’T TELL GRETA: Music and Lyrics by Daniel Cainer
IN THE SPIRIT OF GIVING: Music and Lyrics by Ritt Henn
STRICTLY FOR SHOW: Music by Michele Brourman, Lyrics by Tom Toce
THE ZOOM SONG: Music and Lyrics by John Forster
RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award)
D.C. ANDERSON: House Concert
CELIA BERK: Now That I Have Everything
RENEE KATZ: Winter Awakenings (featuring DECEMBER SONGS by Maury Yeston)
ANN KITTREDGE: reIMAGINE
BOB LEVY: Ballads
REGINA ZONA AND SEAN HARKNESS: It Must Have Been the Mistletoe
MAJOR RECORDING
JULIE BENKO AND JASON YEAGER: Hand in Hand
LIZ CALLAWAY: To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
JIM CARUSO AND BILLY STRITCH: The Sunday Set (Recorded Live at the Birdland Theater)
JEFF HARNAR: I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim’s Words
Wonderama TV Features Nettie Hartley, National Grange Member and Community Service Advocate
Wonderama TV, the iconic children’s television show, is proud to feature Nettie Hartley in this weekend’s syndicated television episode. Nettie is a multi-generational member of the National Grange and is known for her exceptional community service work. She has received multiple awards for giving the most hours of community service nationally and is an inspiration to young people on how they can make a positive difference in their communities.
Throughout her life, Nettie has dedicated herself to community service. She works with children of all ages, raises money to help the sick, including her work with Project Linus to make and provide new blankets to children across the country. Her selfless work has earned her recognition and respect from her community and beyond.
In her appearance on Wonderama, Nettie talks about the importance of giving back to one’s community and shares her experiences working on various community service projects. She inspires young people to get involved and make a positive impact, no matter how big or small.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity to appear on Wonderama,” said Nettie Hartley. “I see it as a gift for all the work that I have done in my community. It is important to inspire young people to get involved and give back, and I hope that my story can encourage them to do just that.”
David Osmond, host of Wonderama, said, “We are thrilled to feature Nettie on Wonderama. Her dedication to community service is truly inspiring, and we hope that her story will motivate young people to get involved and make a difference in their communities.”
The episode featuring Nettie Hartley will air on on the Wonderama National Syndicated Television Network this weekend (February 25th and 26th). Tune in to Wonderama to be inspired by Nettie’s selfless work and learn more about the importance of community service.
Wonderama is a children’s television show that has been entertaining and educating children for over 60 years. With a mission to inspire and empower kids, Wonderama features a variety of segments, including music, art, science, and more.
The Grange, founded in 1867 to help Civil War ravaged farmers recover, has today evolved to being our nation’s leading rural advocacy organization, a major benefactor to local communities and, in many instances, the local social center with a safe, family-friendly atmosphere. It currently stands as the nation’s oldest rural advocacy organization. The Grange has over 200,000 members in 2,300 communities spread over 37 states. The Grange provides opportunities for individuals and families to develop to their highest potential in order to build stronger communities and states, as well as a stronger nation.
Inside the Sweet Chandelier Dedication to Donald Tober at Met Opera
This week at Lincoln Center Barbara Tober hosted a naming ceremony at The Metropolitan Opera for the divinely beautiful seven lobby chandeliers. The celebration was in honor of the memory of her beloved husband, Donald Gibbs Tober.
“Opera is the singing of a story. That is why we come to experience that special drama. You Are the Sunshine of My Life and many other songs about light and the sun, and the glory of life. We’re playing many of them during this party on the piano, Donald’s favorite instrument. Nothing is more apropos,” stated Mrs. Tober. “Donald and I had a beautiful life together. A life of love, work, travel, and art, all of which enriched our relationship and helped us grow both individually and together. Something led to the spiritual moment that greets us today. We always supported the opera, but especially now. Donald’s light will shine, in such a glorious place in the city he loved and nurtured, forever. This is the way he, and everyone else who comes through the doors, will continue to enjoy the graceful lifting of the lights each night when ‘The House’ is in play. And Peter, if these lights ever start twinkling just wave back; he’s probably just taking a walk.”
Two hundred friends gathered together at Lincoln Center as the Met’s General Manager, Peter Gelb made a toast and said, “As you know, we are here to celebrate the memory of Donald Tober with tonight’s dedication, which is the result of a generous gift to The Met from Donald’s loving wife, Barbara. Besides being the genius behind Sweet’N Low, and according to Leonard Lauder, no less, the best fellow salesman he ever knew, Donald was a world traveler, sportsman, magnanimous, philanthropist to The Met and other causes, and an avid dancer. It was here on the Grand Tier that Donald and Barbara danced under the famous Met chandeliers above us, celebrating the New Year. Following the premieres of various Met productions over the years, it was inspiration that guided Donald’s success as the business magnet of Sugar Foods. And it was a serendipitous inspiration that was responsible for The Met’s chandeliers. Their design actually was an accident. The result of an ink spill on an architectural rendering of the new Met Lobby that was on a deadline to be presented to The Met board. Thinking fast, and was no time to lose, architect Wallace Harrison’s assistants drew spokes connecting the ink spots, [laughs]. Thus, the Sputnik design for the iconic Met chandeliers, under which Donald and Barbara danced, was created. The plaque reads, in part, “May these joyful lights shine forever in memory of Donald Gibbs Tober. Love, Barbara.”
Guest included Afsaneh Akhtari-Smith, Richard Armstrong, Carrie Barratt, Ariane Batterberry, Geoffrey Bradfield, Noreen Buckfire, Young Yang Chung, Cece Cord, Machine Dazzle (stopping by on his way to pick up an Obie), Jamie deRoy, Charles Fabius, Florence Fabricant, Helen Fioratti, Maria and Kenneth Fishel, Helen Fisher and John Tierney, Carole and John French, Mr. and Mrs. Ali Wambold, Mark Gilbertson, Archduchess Emmanuella Habsburg-Lothringen and Archduke Dominic Habsburg-Lothringen, Isabelle Harnoncourt–Feigen, Dr. and Mrs. William Haseltine, Sylvia Hemingway, Mary Hilliard, Cynthia Hornblower, Dr. Nizam Kettaneh, Michele Gerber Klein, Sheila C. Kotur, Judy Lauder, Linda Lindenbaum, Helen Little, William Ivey Long, Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Manocherian, Tinu Naija, Peter Olsen, Liane Pei, Maestro Martin J. Piecuch and Elizabeth Moxley Falk, Sana Sabbagh, Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, Mr. and Mrs. Bryant W. Seaman III, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Shiah, Toni Sikes, Bradley Strauchen-Scherer, Elizabeth Stribling and Guy Robinson, Oscar Tang, Barbara Taylor Bradford OBE, Saundra Whitney, Barbara Winston, Ann Ziff and many many more
The Metropolitan Opera Chandeliers is one of a number of recent memorials to Donald Tober; the Admissions Building at the Culinary Institute of America (where he served as Vice Chairman) and the board room at Citymeals-on-Wheels (where he was a founder) soon will also proudly bear his name.
