Across America; Day 3 Candids at Kenosha

Photo by Brian Hester

We broke camp early from our site northwest of Chicago and headed west toward Lake Michigan and a town called Kenosha, WI. We made coffee and breakfast at our campsite. Photo by Brian Hester

Kenosha is a quaint little town nestled along the shoreline of Lake Michigan. There is a nice public beach and two lighthouses worth seeing. I chatted with residents and captured a few nice candid photos. I was looking to capture images of the lighthouse when at two different locations, then the human condition presented itself. In both cases fathers bonding with their young children, both around the same age. After capturing the images below, I approached both the dads and ask if they would mind being featured, they agreed. I enjoyed some sun on the beach and even ventured into the lake. Did not stay in the water long, just wanted to say I swam in Lake Michigan.

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Next stop Rochester, MN. As we drove across the country, we called ahead to book a very nice camp site for the evening at a local winery. Always allowing time for random stops along the way, we followed a sign off the interstate to a destination billed as “Ten Chimney’s” a historic site. We had no idea what it was when we got off the highway and googled it en route. Ten Chimney’s was the summer cottage of Broadway starts Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne, during most of their careers. It was the couples full time residence after they retired in 1960. Unfortunately, the estate was closed upon arrival. Filling up the gas tank, we were back on the highway. Filling up the tank is a new process, one clean blue glove out of the bag, cc out, swipe, pay, pump, close tank, hang up nozzle, throw out glove.

Photo by Brian Hester

As we continued along, I was driving. I found myself almost memorized by the fields of corn, nowhere near full grown, standing only about 3 feet tall, with wide shinny leaves, all bending and swaying in unison with the wind like water on the surface of the ocean. The speed limit signs read “80 Mph 40 Min”. And I thought New Yorkers were in a hurry. Suddenly the skies start changing, becoming very dark. All around there was only one open area of sunshine. We checked the weather on our cells, to avoid the risk of camping in lightening. We were shock, no pun intended, to discover the tornado warnings in effect until 11:00 pm that evening. Now unlike some people that do not heed advise, especially as relates to matter of personal health, I pride myself on following all safety advise. That being said, no camping during the tornado warning.

Photo by Brian Hester

Found a nice hotel in Rochester with an amazing view of a giant corn statue. As I stare out at this huge monument that man has erected to this vegetable, I wonder what kind of people put up statues in the first place.

Photo by Brian Hester