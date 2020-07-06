Across America; Day 7 PETA Vs Spearfish, SD

Next stop Spearfish, South Dakota. Arriving later in the morning the plan for today was to explore the town of Spearfish for one day and then travel from here to Devils Tower, WY, returning to Spearfish in the evening. Plans. ehhhh…. we make ‘em and then we break ‘em. We did explore Spearfish on Day 7, but day turned into a whole new adventure pushing Devils Tower back a day. More about that change in tomorrow report.

So Spearfish, a great town from the old west, but modern and thriving. Sights for today would include Spearfish Canyon, the historic first national fish hatchery, a walk through town and of course some ice cream from the local creamery.

The canyon was stunningly beautiful. The weather however was something I had never experienced before. Temperature outside the canyon were 96 degrees. As we entered the canyon, a cold front came through bringing lightening, rain and hail. Within 20 minutes the temperature dropped 32 degrees down to 64 degrees. As the front passed through the temps shot back up to the low 90’s. Fun fact about the canyon, Kevin Costners’ Dances with Wolves was filmed at a location there. Not much to see except a marker, but there were tons of cool butterflies at the spot.

The fish hatchery was a good visit to wind the day down. Took about 90 minutes and learned a lot about our nations fish supply and how various trout species have been introduced around the world to help increase the food supply. Worth a stop by if in town.

After the hatchery we pulled out the Coleman stove and cooked a nice dinner at a picnic area. The was capped off by a visit to the local creamery and a double scoop of chocolate in a waffle cone. While waiting line and remaining socially distant, I struck up a conversation with the woman behind me in line. Me, Imagine that? Anyway, our conversation reveled that she was a proud life long resident of Spearfish, as were most of the others on line. This did not seem to be such a big tourist trap area. I jokingly mentioned to the young woman that I found the towns logo, a spear going through a fish, very interesting and that I was surprised that PETA had not demanded it to be removed. Well. Here comes the local history lesson. PETA already protested the towns seal back in 2009 and the town’s high school students fought against changing the logo. Who knew? Spearfish. Walked around downtown Spearfish and then retired for the evening.

I hope that you are all enjoying the posts and photos. They are sometimes delayed due to lack of signal. The frontier and all. I have also been posting short video clips to IG Live TV on Instagram @brianbehindthelens. That page is public so feel free to take a look.