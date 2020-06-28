Across America; Journey Towards the 4th

Good morning Broadway fans, New Yorkers, and all you stumble upon my ramblings. Join me on a cross country trek in search of what is America as we approach an historic July 4th across the USA. If you have been stuck in your homes or apartments in NYC please enjoy this journey as we maintain a safe, socially distant look at our country. Traveling from NYC and heading west one thing I noticed was that the farther west I went the less people wearing face masks. At one gas station the young woman behind the counter informed that I “didn’t need my mask because this was all a hoax”. To which I replied, ” I am gratful that you have not seen what I have witnessed and I am glad that the Covid beast has not come to your town. Yet. When it does, run, hide, isolate”

Farners along Rt 80 heading west near Ohio. Photo by Brian Hester

While most of our road trip will involve campinhg outdoors we did schedule a few nights in hotels along the way. Our first night being tonight. A new experience in the time of Covid. Wipe down everything. Masks for us everywhere we go. Still more folks maskless? After we checked in a wiped down our room it was off the campus of Notre Dame and a visit to the fame football stadium.

Notre Dame Campus Photo by Brian Hester

That completes day one of our journey. The last photo is some lightening over the city of South Bend, Indiana. Stay tuned. Follow along. Our journey continues to the city of Chicago next. Lightening above the city of South Bend, IN Photo by Brian Hester