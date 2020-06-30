Across America; Upclose and Personal

Left out of South Bend at 0900 heading toward Chicago. Decided to take the local roads out of South Bend. We lasted about 20 minutes and jumped back on the highway. Chicago was as cool as could be expected with so much being closed or; museums, Theatre, Sports, and pretty much everything else, such as restaurant, semi-open at best and one of our goals for this trip is to remain ever vigilant of the Covid Beast. Neither wishing to contract nor to spread, we are taking measures such as camping whenever possible.

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Saw the lingering signs of Covid and more so the protests in support of BLM. Stores still boarded up, in a high-end downtown district, The Bean and much of Millennial Park off limits. The Bean, I would imagine is a hazard if everyone is touching it for photos and a possible target for protesters. Still felt better NOT to touch the Bean. Had to have a photo of the El, the elevated train that runs through the city. One of my first editors told to try and get people in the photo. Thus, my photo of a man taking a photo of a friend as the train runs behind them.

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

A few other things I had to see in Chicago, Solider Field, Willis Tower, Lake Michigan. I found one spot where I could literally spin around and get all three plus… add in a boat with people having a party on deck. Nice wrap to the downtown. Next stop 20 minutes north to Wolfy’s for a Chicago Hot Dot. It was worth the drive.

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Photo by Brian Hester

Well feed and back on the road. The next stop, a campground that we had never been to before. It was crowded and people in the site next had the TV playing loud as we arrived. I feel old when I say stuff like that, you know what they say, “if its too loud, your too old”. Amy pitched the tent, no problems and turned out the campers next to us were the nicest people you could ever meet. They came over to offer help, lent us things we did not even know we needed. As I am typing this it’s almost midnight and they are still going strong. The man that come over to help had explained that they were from Chicago and that they were here for an annual Father Day event. They invited me to come hang out with them later, but I wanted to get photos done each day and keep up with these posts, plus I didn’t want to be rude. The group was made up of about 8 black man and I would be the only white man. With all that is going on I want to go and sit with them more than I normally would. Anyway, all done writing for now. Back in AM.

PS: I decided to join my fellow campers after putting my laptop away. I walked over and thanked the man that had come to offer assistance. I then told them I didn’t want to be rude by joining their party, but in these times of racial tension, we all need to take proactive steps to change things, for our children and our children’s children. They were more that happy to offer me a Pepsi and a chair. Turns out they are all from Chicago and are all Chicago Bear fans. We were laughing and having a good time in no time flat. Then the ranger approached to let the know that “quiet time” had begun and that we needed to turn off the TV. We did. We talked some more. I had not had a Pepsi in years, but couldn’t have enjoyed it more or with nicer company. Maybe I should reach out to Mr. Goodell and see if he or anyone in the Bears organization will donate a dozen tix for this Bears / Giants game in September? Would be a great racial relations reunion story. I did not get to take a group photo with my new friends as it was very late and all my gear was packed up for the night. Maybe we get a photo together on Sept.9, 2020? What say you Mr. NFL Commissioner?

Photo by Brian Hester