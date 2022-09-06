MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Actors Temple Open House

Actors Temple Open House
Actors Temple is having am Open House and Reception. Come to experience The Actors’ Temple on Friday, 9/9, 5:30-6:30 PM. Meet us and learn about our philosophy of acceptance, spiritual growth, and creativity. Feel the happy energy in our sanctuary and learn about our show-biz history. Join us for conversation and light refreshments. Shabbat Service at 6:30 PM, with no obligation to stay for the service. All are Welcome! http://www.theactorstemple.org/events/2022-fall-open-house

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Chic and Jazzy in Times Square

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 6, 2022
Read More

Free Jazz In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 6, 2022
Read More

Fashion Week Is Coming to NYC and Kohl’s is Featuring The Runway of Dreams

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2022
Read More

Happy Labor Day and The History Surrounding it.

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 5, 2022
Read More

Award-Winning Designer David Korins and Hyperrealist Artist Robin Eley to Premiere New Immersive Experience in NYC this Fall

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 4, 2022
Read More

Clio Art Fair September 8th-11th

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 4, 2022
Read More

Jaguars Roam NYC City Streets in Public Art Exhibit Raising Funds to Protect

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More

Things To Do Over Labor Day Weekend in NYC

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 3, 2022
Read More