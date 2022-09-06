Actors Temple is having am Open House and Reception. Come to experience The Actors’ Temple on Friday, 9/9, 5:30-6:30 PM. Meet us and learn about our philosophy of acceptance, spiritual growth, and creativity. Feel the happy energy in our sanctuary and learn about our show-biz history. Join us for conversation and light refreshments. Shabbat Service at 6:30 PM, with no obligation to stay for the service. All are Welcome! http://www.theactorstemple.org/events/2022-fall-open-house
Actors Temple Open House
