Adam Abraham’s Dishes on Little Shop of Horrors In Attack of the Monster Musical

it was just announced Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, “Mercy Street”) will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors, beginning September 27th. Oscar will play Mushnik and Pinkham Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Tiffany Renee Thompson will be stepping into the role of Crystal. They joinTony Award nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Seymour, and Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) as Audrey.

As Little Shop of Horrors turns 40, Adam Abraham’s new book, Attack of the Monster Musical, tells the complete story of the offbeat, Off-Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors, from its origins as a low-budget Roger Corman film to its worldwide success in the 1980s.  This book came out yesterday and T2C talked to this author.

In the book the story of how Roger Corman’s 1960s movie that was shot in two days with a budget of $30,000. The film inspired the mega-hit Little Shop of Horrors, which became a global success. Abraham is a fan of the lyricist Howard Ashman who teamed with composer Alan Menken to create an iconic stage musical. Menken and Ashman went on to work for Disney with The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin. The collaboration ended when Ashman died.

Abraham’s books include When Magoo Flew: The Rise and Fall of Animation Studio UPA and Plagiarizing the Victorian Novel: Imitation, Parody, Aftertext, published by Cambridge University Press.

As a creative writer, Abraham developed film and television projects for Warner Bros., New Line Cinema, and Comedy Central.  He has taught at New York University, Oxford, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Auburn University.

The video is by Magda Katz.

Little Shop of Horrors is currently playing at Westside Theatre, 407 W 43rd St.

