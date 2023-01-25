Adam Klotz Fox News Weatherman is Beaten and Put In The Hospital and The Teens Have Been Let Go

A group of teenagers on board the #1 train beat Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz and have been let go. A gang of around seven teenagers were responsible. Three of the teens were detained at the scene, but were released and were not charged. The police claimed he failed to report the incident. Maybe that was because he was transported to a local hospital following the attack, and continues to suffer from severe bruising on his face.

Klotz was on the train coming home from watching the New York Giants NFL playoff game at around 12.45am Sunday. He saw a group of like seven teens starting to assault an elderly man. One lit up a joint, and with the lighter still in his hand, just put a live lighter in an elderly man’s hair and it blew up like a matchbook. His entire head was on fire. Klotz intervene, stating “Whoa guys, you can’t do that.” Suddenly, the focus was on him and it escalated. He was beat up from all sides. When the train came to a stop, thought it was over, but the gang started to beat and kick some more. Klotz heard “Put him to sleep, put him to sleep, put him to sleep,” and he covered his head because “once you’re unconscious, who knows what’s gonna happen?”



Following the attack, a spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed to DailyMail.com, two 15-year-old men and one 17-year-old had been arrested but were released to their guardians with Juvenile Reports for Assault. The elderly man who was assaulted did not reman on the scene to report the incident. Could he possibly be in the hospital for third degree burns?

Klotz was treated at a local hospital following the attack, but was released.

Police are now investigating after Klotz described the assault to Tucker Carlson Monday night. Klotz stated “I want there to be something done. Why is the weather guy on the train trying to stop crime in the middle of the night? Where is Eric Adams? Where’s the city? I don’t want this to happen to somebody else.”

My question was this Alvin Braggs doing? How can you attack someone get caught and not be charged? Maybe we need to ask these questions and get answers.

Klotz was advised to pursue charges.