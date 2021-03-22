MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Adam Lambert Writing a New Musical Based on a Real Person

Adam Lambert revealed on the Brenda, Call Me podcast he is getting ready to do more stage and acting roles, but the biggest reveal is he is writing a new musical with several collaborators. The musical is 70s based with rock and roll based music. He stated he approached the musical like writing a pop album.

Lambert 39-year-old singer didn’t reveal a lot but it was enough to wet the taste buds of a struggle industry.

Lambert also revealed he is seeing a therapist and is figuring out what works for him.

Lambert lost out for the role of Ramon, to Anthony Ramos who played the best friend of Lady Gaga’s character in A Star Is Born.

Lambert recently voiced Emile in Ratatouille: The Tiktok Musical and has a guest starring role in Moonbase 8. 

