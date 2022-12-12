Events

Adrienne Haan Sings The Songs Of Irving Berlin in His Former Home at 17 Beekman Place

On the occasion of the 80th Anniversary of the song ”White Christmas” (1942-2022),  The Consul General of Luxembourg, H.E Mr Paul Steinmetz presented International chanteuse Adrienne Haan at Luxembourg House. This was the house Irving Berlin resided in until his death.

Berlin bought 17 Beekman Place in 1946 from first US Secretary of Defence, James V Forrestal, and moved into this house with his wife Ellin Mackay and daughters Mary Ellin, Linda and Elizabeth on December 25, 1947. It would remain his home for the next 42 years. On April 30, 1990, the Government  of Luxembourg purchased the five-story house for its mission and has since commemorated the legacy of the late songwriter.
The  program, was the celebration of the 80th Anniversary of the classic song “White Christmas.” The concert  included 36 of the greatest hits Irving Berlin performed by Adrienne Haan and her musical director Richard Danley. The show was written by creative director Ms. Laurence Peirron.
Ms. Haan and Mr. Danley have collaborated  for the past 20 years and they have a wonderful banter. They truly  compliment each others performances. During the show Ms. Haan had several costume changes. Mr. Danley  kept the musical evening going by singing and playing Berlin’s entertaining tunes. The song “I Paid My Income Tax Today,” was commissioned by the IRS.
Ms. Haan has a strong and and sometimes playful delivery of the classic Berlin songbook. She is a confident performer who doesn’t miss a beat.
In attendance were family members of both Irving Berlin and Forest V. Forrestal.

