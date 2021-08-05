Adrienne Warren Shines In Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances’ season of free, live performances continued on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren, as part of this season’s Carnegie Hall Citywide Series. Hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!)
Adrienne Warren’s portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination.
Warren and some of her closest musical friends performed in this concert, including performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton.
