MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Adrienne Warren Shines In Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances

Adrienne Warren Shines In Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances

Bryant Park Picnic Performances’ season of free, live performances continued on Friday, July 30 at 7pm with Broadway rising star Adrienne Warren, as part of this season’s Carnegie Hall Citywide Series. Hosted by Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!)

Mauricio Martinez

Adrienne Warren’s portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in the musical Tina earned her a 2020 Tony Award nomination.

Adrienne Warren
Wendy Margo (Managing Artistic Projects Carnegie Hall)
Adrienne Warren

Warren and some of her closest musical friends performed in this concert, including performers Matthew Griffin, Amber Iman, Ashley Loren, and Jhardon Milton.

Jhardon Milton, Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton, Matthew Griffin
Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren
Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton
Jhardon Milton
Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren, Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren, Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton
Matthew Griffin
Adrienne Warren, Matthew Griffin
Ashley Loren 
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren
Ashley Loren and Adrienne Warren
Amber Iman
Amber Iman
Amber Iman
Adrienne Warren
Amber Iman
Adrienne Warren
Jhardon Milton, Adrienne Warren, Matthew Griffin
Jhardon Milton, Matthew Griffin
Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman
Amber Iman
Amber Iman
Adrienne Warren
Adrienne Warren, Amber Iman
Adrienne Warren,
Adrienne Warren,
Adrienne Warren

Related Items
Broadway

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Pass Over, The Show Must Go On, Waitress, Bedlam and Letters Of Suresh

Suzanna BowlingAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Springsteen On Broadway Hypocrisy At Its Best

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before…, Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2021
Read More

What to Watch: August 3

Suzanna BowlingAugust 3, 2021
Read More
Reeve Carney

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For August

Suzanna BowlingAugust 1, 2021
Read More

In Times Square The Broadway Buskers Present Starbird & the Phoenix and Sky-Pony August 6th

Suzanna BowlingAugust 1, 2021
Read More

Opening August 4th Showstoppers NYC Highlights the Costumes of Stage and Screen

Suzanna BowlingJuly 31, 2021
Read More

You Can’t Stop the Beat: The Return to Live Theatre at the Stratford Festival in Canada

RossJuly 31, 2021
Read More

Want To See A Broadway Show Audiences and Performers Are Required to Be Vaccinated

Suzanna BowlingJuly 31, 2021
Read More