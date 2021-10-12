After 19 Months of Closure Théâtre XIV Reopens October With Five Special Halloween Blowout Bashes

Théâtre XIV, the home of Company XIV, reopens October 29, 2021 with a cavalcade of extravagant Halloween events. Treats abound at five blowout bashes to celebrate Company XIV’s triumphant return to the stage.

All Hallows’ Grand Reopening Weekend kicks off Friday, October 29 at 8pm, with additional events at 5pm and 10pm on Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31.

Admission for these special events includes an exclusive performance of Nutcracker Rouge, Company XIV’s baroque-burlesque confection entering its 11th anniversary season.

Doors open 1 hour prior to each event. Party guests are served a complimentary cocktail upon arrival and a luxurious selection of hors d’oeuvres and sweets throughout the evening. All patrons are encouraged to dress to impress—company members will award the “Best Costume” a naughty and decadent prize..

Théâtre XIV is proud to present the return of Company XIV’s hit holiday show, Nutcracker Rouge, running October 29, 2021 to January 30, 2022 in a limited 14-week engagement. This naughty reimagining of the classical ballet sparkles with sensual and opulent flair. The production features the company’s signature fusion of circus, opera, burlesque, high fashion and lavish design in a one-of-a-kind theatrical event. In addition to Halloween weekend, special events are scheduled on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Weekly performance schedule varies—for exact showtimes visit CompanyXIV.com. Single tickets are $85 – $295, and Champagne Couches for Two People are $395 – $745 and include champagne. Visit CompanyXIV.com to buy tickets. The runtime is approximately 2 hours 15 minutes, including two intermissions.

Company XIV fuses high and low-brow entertainment in sensual, decadent spectacles, reimagining classical ballets and fairy tales for contemporary audiences. The award-winning performance troupe was founded in 2007 by classically trained nightlife impresario Austin McCormick. For more information visit CompanyXIV.com, Like them on Facebook at facebook.com/CompanyXIV, and follow @CompanyXIV on Instagram.

Théâtre XIV is a boutique 175-seat venue where talented performers double as bartenders, pouring cocktails, absinthe and champagne from a curated menu which also features a selection of small bites and sweets. Located at 383 Troutman Street, in the heart of Graffiti Alley in Bushwick, Brooklyn, the venue employs an industry-leading air filtration system. All Théâtre XIV artists, staff and patrons are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter. Admission is limited to patrons age 21 and up.

L train to Jefferson St