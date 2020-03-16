MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

Aid Applications for Small Businesses

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on March 8 that the City will provide relief for small businesses across the City seeing a reduction in revenue because of COVID-19. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees who have seen sales decreases of 25% or more will be eligible for zero interest loans of up to $75,000 to help mitigate losses in profit.

The City is also offering small businesses with fewer than 5 employees a grant to cover 40% of payroll costs for two months to help retain employees. Eligible owners who would like to learn more about these programs should fill out our interest form. Learn more about financial assistance for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Below is some information to help you and your business stay safe and prevent the spread of germs. This is a rapidly changing situation, visit the NYC Health website for more up-to-date information, including FAQs for employers.

We encourage you to sign up to receive updates, and please continue to monitor your email – we will send information regarding the new loan and grant program for impacted small businesses, including application links, in the coming days.

Here is some information to help your business combat the spread of germs and tips to address changing behavior. Download our printable factsheet here.

