Cabaret
Al Sapienza and Deborah Rennard at The Cutting Room
Actor Al Sapienza may look familiar having performed on many hit TV shows. He played Mikey Palmice on “The Sopranos,” Marty Spinella on “House of Cards” and many numerous other roles on top rated TV shows.
The pair joined musical forces touring the country with their dynamic show. This past Saturday night the duo played The Cutting Room in New York City,.
Cabaret
Melissa Errico Brings Film Noir Back With A Passion
Melissa Errico brings her love for film noir and her new show A Noir Romance, to Birdland just in time for Valentine’s Day. We all found ways to cope during the COVID-19 lockdown, Melissa created an album called Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project. Singing numbers from her album, she leads us down the rabbit hole to a darker side where crime, mystery, passion, romance, the exotic and the cruel inhabit. She does this while looking stunningly in the moment.
Starting out Ms. Errico brings a wonderful 1948 song “It Was Written in the Stars” back to life. Harold Arlen and Leo Robin never sounded so good.
Next on the pathway to noir was the 1946 “Angel Eyes” with music by Matt Dennis and lyrics by Earl Brent. The song was actually introduced in the 1953 film Jennifer, but Ms. Errico brings to mind a dark haired Veronica Lake.
In keeping with tradition, there were two shows I thought would be included and they were. First the sultry “With Every Breath I Take” from the Cy Coleman/David Zippel musical City of Angels. Errico was the consummate femme fatale with her hair in curls and a glittering black skin tight gown.
The 1948 song “Haunted Heart” by Schwartz and Dietz from the musical revue Inside. U.S.A. brought out the lush arrangements of the era.
The Raksin and Mercer song “Laura” is still as haunting as it was in 1945.
“The Bad and the Beautiful Music” by David Raksin and Dory Langdon Previn from the film of the same name. Channeling the siren’s of the time Ms. Errico had some highly witty patter to go with each of the numbers.
The second show I expected to hear from was the film Dick Tracy. Stephen Sondheim’s “Sooner or Later” and Ms. Errico was a seductive vamp.
The 1952 song “Checkin’ My Heart” gave us music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Leo Robin from the film Just for You. Here the women of the day could be anything from reporters, to dames, to femme fatale’s and Ms. Errico embodies them all.
“On Vit, On Aime” was the world premiere of a modern theatrical noir song 2021 by Peter Foley and Adam Gopnik and Ms. Errico’s storytelling was hypnotizing.
Swooning to the intricate melody “Amour, Amour” was als0 a world premiere in English 2021 with Melissa’s mentor Michel Legrand and Jeremy Sams from the 1970 film Peau d’Ane.
“Farewell, My Lovely” was another world premiere in 2021 based on “Marlowe’s Theme” from the 1975 film of the same name.
I’ve always loved the song “The Gentleman is a Dope” by Rodgers and Hammerstein from the show Allegro.
Oscar Levant and Edward Heyman’s “Blame It On My Youth” had Melissa showing her vulnerable side.
Tedd Firth’s arrangements and piano playing always add to any singer he works with, but he and Ms. Errico are seamless. Adding to the excitement were Eric Halvorsen on drums, David Finck on bass, Russ Malone on guitar and the exquisite David Mann on sax. Russ and David both had chances to show what phenomenal musicians they are.
“Shadows and Light” was another world premiere in 2021 by David Shire and Adam Gopnik and was inspired by text from Gopnik’s 2006 book Through the Children’s Gate. I actually really loved this selection.
For her encore 1948’s “Again” by Lionel Newman and Dorcas Cochran from the film Roadhouse, made us feel we would journey down this road again, if not personally by listening to the CD Out Of The Dark-The Film Noir Project.
**Note to all who go, no two nights are the same as there are alternate songs for many of the selections. This is a show definitely worth seeing and going down the rabbit hole for. Expect to be just as enamored of Film Noir as the delightful Melissa Errico.
A Noir Romance at Birdland 2/12 7pm and 9:30pm, 2/13 8:30pm and 2/14 5:30pm and 8:30pm.
Broadway
Fifty Key Stage Musicals: The Concert!
George Lee Andrews talked about holding the record for being in Phantom of the Opera longer than anyone. Also, telling how he got into the show and after a long run how he got out of the show.
Broadway
Reeve Carney is Back at The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 will present the return of Reeve Carney on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. For this special performance, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will take a break from his usual set of original music to perform a cabaret evening of musical theater classics traditionally performed by legendary Broadway divas. A livestream option is available. Reeve recently co-starred in Ridley Scott’s hit film House of Gucci, opposite Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver.
Reeve Carney originated the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the record-breaking Broadway musical, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. A lifelong musician, Reeve jumped at the opportunity to perform a score by U2’s Bono and The Edge–not to mention re-team with director Julie Taymor, who he’d worked with in her film, The Tempest. In 2013, however, Reeve finally hung up his Spidey suit and headed to Dublin for Showtime’s buzzed-about John Logan/Sam Mendes series, “Penny Dreadful,” in which he played reckless hedonist Dorian Gray. Reeve’s latest album, Youth is Wasted, is the recipient of five Independent Music Awards. In an upcoming Jeff Buckley biopic, Reeve will play the late singer, marrying his love of music and acting. Reeve becoming a performer was all but a foregone conclusion: almost everybody in his family works in the arts. His great-uncle was actor Art Carney. His jewelry designer mother has a degree from Cincinnati College – Conservatory of Music, his father wrote jingles.
Reeve Carney will perform at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Sunday, March 12 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge ranges from $20-$100. A livestream option is available for $20. While food or beverages service is provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Film7 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway10 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?