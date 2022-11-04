MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Aladdin Joins The Show Globes In Times Square

At 11:00am yesterday morning  November 3, Broadway Sings ® thrilled with performances in Times Square. Jelani Remy (The Lion King/Ain’t Too Proud), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) welcomed the new Aladdin and returning Show Globes for the 2022 holiday season.

Broadway started of the holiday season with Times Square’s Show Globes. These larger-than-life snow globe scenes, inspired by some of Broadway’s most-loved musicals, are on display in Times Square November 3rd through December 26th, on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. You’re invited to admire the imagination and talent that give life to every show up close, and snap a photo in front of these festive holiday displays. The three Show Globes are inspired by the designs of The Lion King, Wicked, and Aladdin.

While you’re enjoying Show Globes, why not check out a holiday guide to businesses around the district? See more at TSQ.org/Gifts.

