Alan Cumming, Dove Cameron, Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields and More Join Jason Suran’s Reconnected

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will host a star-studded, one-night-only virtual presentation of acclaimed mentalist Jason Suran’s smash hit mind reading show Reconnected on Saturday, January 29, 2022 beginning with a special pre-show concert at 7:30 PM ET followed by the show 8 – 9 PM EST, to benefit Trinity’s Services and Food For the Homeless (SAFH).

The evening will feature special celebrity guests, including Dove Cameron, Anderson Cooper, Kristin Chenoweth, Sienna Miller, Brooke Shields, Ann Harada and more to be announced.

This special celebrity edition of Reconnected will be presented virtually and is open to the general public who are invited to experience Suran’s signature brand of psychological illusions as he reads the minds of his special celebrity guests. A select number of VIP tickets are available for those interested in participating alongside the celebrity guests with personal readings by Suran.

“Although this show happens on Zoom – believe me it is an AMAZING piece of theatre – I don’t think I will ever gasp louder or more often than I do during Jason’s show!,” said Cumming.

Suran added: “Initially the plan was to put on a live fundraiser here in New York. Unfortunately, Omicron had other ideas. But that’s the wonderful thing about virtual theatre – not only can we still put up a show to support this wonderful charity, but now we can bring in more people from all over the world who might never have even had a chance to attend or donate”

Reconnected is a virtual experience designed to gather audiences for 60 minutes of jaw-dropping psychological illusions. The show is intimate, interactive and not your typical magic show. Like all of Suran’s performances, Reconnected features sophisticated acts of mind-reading and deception designed to astonish even those who think they’ve seen it all. So come together for an experience that you will never forget…and that no one else will believe. This is the last chance for audiences to see a public performance of Reconnected as there are no plans for additional engagements.

General Admission tickets ($50.00), which grant attendance to the show and the ability to interact via the chat function, Premium tickets ($500), which grant attendance to the show, the ability to interact via the chat function and a personalized video thank you from Alan Cumming, and a limited number of VIP tickets ($1,000.00), which allow participation in the show directly, are available here.

All proceeds will go to Trinity’s Services and Food For the Homeless (SAFH) which aims to provide a reliable source of food for those who are hungry; support good nutrition through our meals and with education; offer connections to other services and to strengthen community through shared service.

Reconnected is Executive Produced by Alan Cumming and Co-Produced by Adam Rei Siegel and Jason Suran.