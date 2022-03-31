Alan Cumming Performs To Support Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel

International stage and screen star Alan Cumming will perform an evening of cabaret in New York City – his first since the pandemic – in support of congressional candidate Suraj Patel on Monday, April 11th, 2022. Cumming’s many awards for his work include the Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, Emmy and Independent Spirit. He is remembered most fondly for his sensational Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret on Broadway, his many films including Goldeneye, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Eyes Wide Shut, his seven seasons as Eli Gold on CBS’ The Good Wife and most recently in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon.

Suraj Patel said: “I’m delighted and excited to have Alan Cumming host his first performance in New York City since the pandemic, as well as to show his support for our campaign. What better way to show New York City is coming back than a performance by such an incredibly talented performer”