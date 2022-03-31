MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

Alan Cumming Performs To Support Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel

Alan Cumming Performs To Support Congressional Candidate Suraj Patel

International stage and screen star Alan Cumming will perform an evening of cabaret in New York City – his first since the pandemic – in support of congressional candidate Suraj Patel on Monday, April 11th, 2022. Cumming’s many awards for his work include the Tony, Olivier, BAFTA, Emmy and Independent Spirit. He is remembered most fondly for his sensational Master of Ceremonies in Cabaret on Broadway, his many films including Goldeneye, Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, Eyes Wide Shut, his seven seasons as Eli Gold on CBS’ The Good Wife and most recently in Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon.

Suraj Patel said: “I’m delighted and excited to have Alan Cumming host his first performance in New York City since the pandemic, as well as to show his support for our campaign. What better way to show New York City is coming back than a performance by such an incredibly talented performer”

Alan Cumming said: “It’s great to be back performing in New York City, my second home, and I am delighted to be supporting Suraj Patel in his run for Congress. Suraj is a great candidate and he upholds the values that I also hold dear: he fights against injustice, he calls out the corrupt and he cares for those less fortunate than himself’.

Suraj Patel

Suraj Patel is an attorney, activist, business leader, and lecturer on business ethics at New York University who worked for President Obama. When his parents emigrated from India in the late 1960s in search of economic opportunity, they fit three generations of his family in a two-bedroom apartment over the bodega they were running. Suraj’s dad got a job working the night shift fixing subway tracks, and eventually, they started a family business in hospitality.

Suraj worked on both President Obama’s campaigns and was an associate on the White House Advance Team. After Donald Trump’s election, he became a full-time organizer and helped build communities like The Arena to support a new generation of American leaders. He took to the streets – marching and fighting for the most marginalized among us, including serving as a volunteer attorney for the ACLU when Trump’s Muslim Ban came down.

He serves as a visiting fellow at The Century Foundation writing on progressive policy, and on the Adjunct Faculty at New York University’s Stern School of Business teaching business ethics.

For more information about the event and for reservations, visit http://bit.ly/alanforsuraj

Cabaret

