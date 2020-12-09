Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ to Form Stella Artois Chalice Choir Contest

Stella Artois has cast Tony nominated stars from the hit musical inspired by the Alanis Morissette’s album, Jagged Little Pill to form the “Stella Artois Chalice Choir.” The stars will headline an exclusive holiday showing for one lucky person and their friends – bringing Broadway straight to their screens, from the comfort of their homes.

The Stella Artois Chalice Choir will use Broadway’s brightest lights to transform the gathering from another conference call into a once-in-a-lifetime private performance starring Lauren Patten, Sean Allan Krill and Elizabeth Stanley.

Ready to get this show on the road? Fans aged 21+ have the chance to win an evening with the Stella Artois Chalice Choir on December 21 – typically known as one of the busiest days on Broadway. Simply follow @StellaArtois on Twitter by Sunday and tag three friends with hashtags #ChaliceChoir and #Giveaway on the brand’s social post.

Stella Artois will also donate $15,000 to the United States Bartenders Foundation’s Bartenders Emergency Assistance Program to further support bartenders in local theaters.