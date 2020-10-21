Album Release: Luba Mason, Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant, THANKFUL and Multi-GRAMMY®-nominated Ryan Shaw

With her last album, Mixtura, vocalist and Broadway star Luba Mason (Girl From the North Country, Chicago, How to Succeed, Jekyll & Hyde) established her own musical genre, a “blend of different musical currents” that draws upon a staggeringly eclectic palette of influences and approaches. Her breathtaking new release, Triangle, carries the concept forward with a wholly unique, spare yet vibrant new line-up. Captured before an intimate gathering of invited friends, family and fans at Manhattan’s renowned Power Station studio, the album features an unprecedented trio of vocals, vibraphone and bass featuring master musicians Joe Locke and James Genus and produced by longtime Prince collaborator Renato Neto (who was Keyboardist in Prince’s New Power Generation band for a decade). Triangle is currently available for pre-order at Amazon, iTunes, Apple Music and will be available to stream on all platforms including Spotify. To pre-order and for more info people can also visit: www.bluecanoerecords.com/triangle

Due out October 23, 2020 via Blue Canoe Records, Triangle exemplifies the passion for fresh perspectives and unexpected choices that led Mason to trademark the “Mixtura” name. The material is jaw-droppingly diverse: from pop classics by the Beatles and Paul Simon to a Monk standard, a Slovak folk song and a recent Broadway hit, and surely the first time that Brazilian legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and heavy metal band System of a Down have been represented in the same repertoire. Add to that the surprising instrumentation and you have a collection that is absolutely gorgeous in its unfamiliarity while remaining vividly engaging.

Most recently Mason learned to play the drums for her role in Conor McPherson’s Girl From the North Country, a Broadway musical based on the songs of Bob Dylan that achieved critical acclaim before going on hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. She’s also made the transition from stage to screen, guest starring in episodes of shows like Law & Order and Person of Interest and co-starring with her husband, the Panamanian musician, actor and activist Rubén Blades, in Tonya Pinkins’ upcoming political horror film Red Pill.

“Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant”. Heralded the “next big thing” on Broadway by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lozano’s new album will feature an eclectic collaboration of musical theatre, jazz, Mexican folklore, Tex-Mex, and Latin musicians and performers, with songs and stories about the immigrant experience, finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, and missing their native land. The album will also feature original liner notes from Lin-Manuel Miranda has been released to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. A song from the album was also featured at ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices, a digital celebration of Latinx talent.

“If dreams had a soundtrack, one of my best dreams would sound exactly like this album,” says Lozano. “The Familia is this group of people from around the world, getting together now to tell our own stories. We are all immigrants in this world, and we need to stand together. I feel so honored and proud to have these amazing musicians and performers join The Familia.”

The album features collaborations with Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton’s multi award-winning orchestrator and music producer), Ana Isabelle (Spielberg’s West Side Story), Antonio Sánchez (Mexican-American multi award jazz drummer), Bobby Pulido (Tex-Mex Billboard artist), Gaby Moreno (Grammy nominee, Latin Grammy winner), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line), Jorge Glem (Venezuelan cuatro player Latin Grammy winner), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Marcial Istúriz (Venezuelan salsa singer Latin Grammy nominee), Marina Pires (The Heartstring Project), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Migguel Anggelo (LatinXo), Mireya Ramos (from Latin Grammy Award winner female mariachi Flor de Toloache), Raul Midón (2 time Grammy nominee), among others, as well as an eclectic group of musicians from all over the world and music genres.

The album is produced by Lozano and his long-time collaborators Demián Cantú and Jesús Altamira, with associate producer Victoria Kühne. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Lozano and Altamira with vocal arrangements by Roke MD. The album is edited, mixed and mastered by Demián Cantú, and illustration cover art is by Martha Orendain. Lozano’s writing partners for the upcoming album include David Davila, Jorge “Georgie” Castilla, Marina Pires, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Migguel Anggelo, Neena Beber and Noemi de la Puente.

A portion of proceeds generated from sales of the album will benefit R.Evolución Latina. R.Evolución Latina, is led by founder/director Luis Salgado and co-directors Denisse Ambert, Heather Hogan and Gabriela García. It is an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change. A Revolution of Evolution, Making a difference through the Arts. To learn more, visit www.revolucionlatina.org.

Jerad Bortz and Steven Skeels today announced that THANKFUL: A Benefit Album for Jerad Bortz will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, October 23 on iTunes. The album will officially be released on Friday, November 27.

Executive and lead producer Lynn Pinto of Rock-It Science Records is well-known in the Broadway Community both as a performer and for creating and producing each of the 21 volumes of the annual holiday album, “Broadway’s Carols for a Cure” which benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since 1999, “Broadway’s Carols For A Cure” has captured original recordings by almost every cast on Broadway. In addition, she has produced several other albums in various genres including Off-Broadway, Pop & Cabaret.

The album is co-produced by Steven Skeels, THANKFUL presents 22 original songs written by Skeels and features an impressive lineup of singers, arrangers, orchestrators and musicians. All participants donated their time and award-winning skills to help raise funds for Jerad’s ongoing medical needs, and a portion of proceeds will go to The Actors Fund of America and Canine Companions for Independence (CCI). The organizations supported Bortz after a spinal cord injury left him paralyzed from the chest down.

It has just been revealed that the next single from multi-GRAMMY®-nominated vocal powerhouse RyanShaw’s forthcoming album IMAGINING MARVIN will be a duet with GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter and pop superstar Rob Thomas (Matchbox Twenty). “Love In Pain” is co-written by Shaw, Thomas and Derek Fuhrmann. Thomas and Shaw are both signed to Round Hill Music for publishing with Thomas just joining that roster. “Love In Pain” is the result of their first writing session together. Click here to access the single cover.

In addition to Rob Thomas, IMAGINING MARVIN also features a stellar array of guests. Joining Shaw on the album are guitar legends Robert Randolph and Derek Trucks, who each have been honored with multiple GRAMMY nominations (10 collectively for Randolph and 7 collectively for Trucks). Trucks has garnered three GRAMMY Award wins. Lending their respective unique playing styles to the mix, Derek Trucks can be heard on “Love In Pain,” while Randolph is featured on another Shaw original “Get Home”. Also appearing on the album is Broadway star and recording artist Shoshana Bean, known for starring turns in “Waitress” and “Wicked”. Bean duets with Shaw on the classic Marvin Gaye/Tammi Terrell duet, “Good Lovin’ Ain’t Easy To Come By,” written by Valerie Simpson and Nick Ashford. The tracks on the album are a combination of Shaw’s renditions of some of Marvin Gaye’s best-loved hits as well as original material. Please see below for the track listing.

Of the album’s unsurpassed guests, Ryan Shaw commented, “I get by with a little help from my friends” are the words that come to mind when I think about all the guests on this new record. They are all connected to me in a special way. Robert Randolph and the Family Band was the first tour I did when I signed to Columbia Records back in 2006. Robert is a masterful musician and has a great heart. Derek Trucks was the third and fifth tour I did in those days…he is also a master at his craft, we hit it off right away. He invited me back on stage to jam with his band after I did my set. It created some of my most memorable nights of performing live. To now have him on this record is humbling and nostalgic for me.

What can I say about Shoshana Bean? Whatever is said about her usually follows the words “amazing” or “beast,” which would make everything after that true. Shoshana and I have been talking about collaborating for years now and it’s finally here. I couldn’t be more happy. And my new good friend, Rob Thomas, is the best at what he does in both performance and writing. He is a brilliant collaborator, as he absorbs music and comes back with many variations of an idea so you never feel trapped or gridlocked or at a dead end during the session. I’m thankful that Rob not only lent his pen, but his voice to this project. As I said, “I get by with a little help from my friends.”

In other news, Ryan Shaw is confirmed to appear in a very special livestream performance event, Live From Daryl’s House Club, on Wednesday, December 2nd, just days following the release of IMAGINING MARVIN. Live From Daryl’s House Club stems from the iconic concert series hosted by pop legend Daryl Hall (one half of Hall & Oates). For ticketing and more information, please click here.

IMAGINING MARVIN is set for a November 27th release via Shaw’s own FORM (Fans Of Real Music) Records and Broadway Records. Inspired by one of Shaw’s idols, Marvin Gaye, IMAGINING MARVIN is the powerful new project that originally premiered live in New York City in 2019 to a sold-out crowd. Showcasing Shaw’s soaring and impassioned vocals, the album features numerous Marvin Gaye hits alongside five of Shaw’s original songs; the latter inspired by Gaye’s legacy. Click here to access the IMAGINING MARVIN cover art. Click here to pre-order the album.

The first single from the album recently had its worldwide premiere via Soul Tracks. “Strong Men Can” is co-written by Shaw and iconic songwriter, Valerie Simpson (who with her late husband/partner, Nick Ashford, is responsible for some of Marvin Gaye’s biggest hits; Gaye is the inspiration behind IMAGINING MARVIN). The heartfelt ballad encourages emotional vulnerability in men and supports good mental health via such expression. “Strong Men Can” can be purchased here; click here to access the single art.

Ryan Shaw has received widespread critical acclaim over the course of his career with an abundance of accolades. Of Shaw’s incredible vocal prowess, The Los Angeles Times declared, “Prepare to have your soul rocked…”, while Billboard deemed him “a massive talent with a huge voice.” The Washington Post avowed, “So big and rangy, that voice. So churchy and unmistakenly Southern. So full of fire and conviction, exploding with emotion.”

Ryan Shaw is a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist. He recently appeared as Judas at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in the U.S. premiere of the critically acclaimed London/Regent’s Park’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which won the Olivier for Best Musical Revival. He starred as the original Stevie Wonder in Motown: The Musical on Broadway, and on London’s West End as the Soul of Michael Jackson in Thriller Live. As a recording artist, Shaw has released three solo GRAMMY-nominated projects to date: 2008’s THIS IS RYAN SHAW, 2011’s IT GETS BETTER, and 2014’s REAL LOVE. He has toured the world and shared the stage with such artists as Van Halen, Bonnie Raitt, Joss Stone, John Legend, B.B. King, Bruce Hornsby and Jill Scott, to name a few. On television, Ryan has been a guest artist on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen’s Really Big Show, Last Call with Carson Daly, and The Martha Stewart Show. His music has been featured in television on FOX’s So You Think You Can Dance and ABC’s Dancing withThe Stars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Lincoln Heights, as well as in films My Blueberry Nights and Bride Wars and the Sex and the City soundtrack.

As a concert soloist, Shaw made his Radio City Music Hall debut at the Dream Concert benefit to build the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. His Carnegie Hall appearances include Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute, A Celebration of The African American CulturalLegacy, curated by Jessye Norman, and a recent Nat King Cole centennial concert with the New York Pops. His concert schedule also includes Nat King Cole at 100 with the National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, and A Tribute to the Queen of Soul: Aretha Franklin with numerous major orchestras throughout North America. Shaw continues to be a return featured special guest with the Houston Symphony, as well as performing with the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Philly Pops, Seattle Symphony, Utah Symphony, Colorado Symphony, Arkansas Symphony, Tucson Symphony, Utah Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Orlando Philharmonic, Helena Symphony, Mississippi Symphony, Anchorage Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic and numerous others.