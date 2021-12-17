Alejandro Betancourt Shares His Expectations for the Ride Share Market’s Future, and How Auro Travel Fits into It 

The ride share market is complex but very much in demand. With many people preferring the ability to call on service when they need to instead of paying the high costs associated with car ownership, ride share is likely to continue to be in demand for years to come. Alejandro Betancourt, the founder of Auro Travel, has opinions on what to expect from the market going forward.

A Look Inside Auro Travel

Betancourt founded Auro Travel with the goal of providing a long-term solution to the ride share market’s needs. He founded the company after seeing an opportunity to compete with big names like Uber and Cabify within Spain’s market. Those companies need specific individual vehicle licenses to operate in the country, and only a limited number of them are available in each of the country’s markets.

Betancourt recognized the need for these licenses in key markets and worked to acquire them. He created a division within the company called Arrow to manage the licenses and provide them to companies like Uber and Cabify, who wish to operate in those key markets. When asked about it, he noted, “We foresaw a time, like today, when these licenses would be very desirable. It was a high-risk bet because we weren’t certain that market conditions would change in our favor, but we felt it was an important bet.”

The move was a wise one since there is significant demand in the area for these services. More so, in strong markets like Madrid, there’s a significant amount of potential for growth within the company as ride share demands rise. The problem is, the number of available licenses in these big markets is capped, which may mean a limit to how much the company can do in terms of growth. At present, Auro Travel owns about 2,000 licenses.

How to Expand and Grow from Here

With licenses in hand, what else could Auro Travel do to make the most out of its position? “I see many ways we can grow. While the number of licenses is capped, we have around 2,000 of them, making us one of the biggest players in the area, mainly in Madrid. However, we are in the process of launching our own app, which will create opportunities for us to be an operator ourselves, not just provide licenses to other operators. I see us expanding beyond Spain and even challenging the big transportation players in Europe.”

How an App Fits into the Picture of Growth for Auro Travel

While working to explore where the company stands right now, Alejandro Betancourt is looking at new ways to capitalize on its current position. The beta app, which has not been marketed yet but is available for download, allows for a new layer of opportunity for the company. The company hasn’t officially released it yet because of the pandemic but also because he’s looking to stand out.

He says, “This is partly because of the pandemic and partly because we want to make sure we launch a product that is way better than our competition. We want to have an edge. We want to use our app to help us be better than everyone else.” He also noted, “Right now, we are concentrated on how we are going to restart the company. We have more than 2,000 vehicles, all of which are parked because there is no demand for travel. Managing our resources in this challenging environment is our primary focus right now.”

Auro Travel has maintained a bit of an edge already over the international companies that want to operate in Spain. By already owning the licenses to operate in Madrid and other Spanish markets, Auro Travel is able to control the competition since, to operate in Spain, they need one of these licenses.

It’s expected that demand for ride share will continue in the coming months and years, especially as the pandemic improves and overall conditions encourage people to travel more frequently.

Where Does the Future of the Industry Seem to Be Going?

The ride share model as a whole could change significantly in the future. Some experts believe it will become a big part of daily life. Others see significant changes happening. When asked what he expects to see in the market, Betancourt stated, “The world population is constantly growing. Regulation is changing all of the time. I think the growth of personal vehicle ownership has probably peaked. I think as people and governments become more conscious of reducing carbon emissions and their carbon footprints, there will be more and more interest in public transportation and ways to share rides. I believe that the ride-sharing model will continue to gain market share and that the big loser is going to be the personal car and the auto manufacturers.”

There’s no way to know what the future holds for the ride share market overall. In Spain, the limitation on available licenses for organizations like Cabify and Uber makes it difficult for organizations to expand extensively, which may mean Auro Travel has a bit of a lead in that area. However, whether or not Auro Travel moves some of its services into direct competition with these other ride share companies also remains unknown.

Alejandro Betancourt and Auro Travel

Betancourt plays a role in Auro Travel on a consistent basis. He is directly involved with the company’s direction and strategy and works to oversee the over 3,000 people and licensees that the company currently has. He also plays a significant role in the key management selection processes. Betancourt is involved in recommending improvements within the company, specifically in its strategic business plans as well. He’s dedicated to seeing the growth and development of the company. With a passion for taking on calculated risk to achieve big outcomes, Betancourt is likely to continue to be at the forefront of the growth of this company and the others he’s worked to build through his career.