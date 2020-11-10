Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Ashley Park, Michael Urie and More in The Quarantine Soap Opera As The Curtain Rises

The Broadway Podcast Network is pleased to announce Broadway’s first digital Soap Opera, As The Curtain Rises. Written by Dori Berinstein (CEO Broadway Podcast Network, The Prom, Legally Blonde) and Mark Peikert (former Editor in Chief Playbill), As The Curtain Rises takes you on a never before behind the scenes look at the drama behind the most dramatic business in the world. Produced and released exclusively by Broadway Podcast Network the first episode of As The Curtain Rises is available Thursday, October 22 wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts and www.BPN.FM/ATCR. The next three episodes of the on-going series will be released subsequent Thursdays, with more coming soon after.

After the ‘Broadway Disher’ leaks news of a top secret, in-the-works, new mega musical, the Broadway community goes off-the-charts batty. Top-of-their-game Broadway Producers Cheryl Philips and Steve Jones, arch enemies, pounce. Who will get the rights? Will way-out-of-their-comfort-zone creators Kaye and Bobby manage to deliver a draft of the show before their marriage implodes? Will Director/Choreographer Zoey Taylor send the show’s budget into a free fall with her wildly ambitious vision? Will Broadway Diva Emma-Olivia get a Schmackery’s cookie (with Sprinkles) named in her honor? Will newbie Agent Maxwell Fernsby step into his new big shoes? And will Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman protect the integrity and authenticity of the in-the-works mega musical, before he needs to leave this top secret show to star in a new Broadway musical?

The drama on stage pales in comparison to the drama behind the curtain….

You don’t want to miss this.

As The Curtain Rises stars Alex Brightman (Tony Award-Nominee Beetlejuice) as the Narrator, Ariana Debose (The Prom Film, Hamilton, Summer) as Zoey Taylor, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as “himself”, James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award-Winner Aladdin), Ilana Levine (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) as the CAAA agent, Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical) as the Broadway Texter, Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!) as Thomas, Ashley Park (Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Tony Award-Nominee Mean Girls) as Kaye, George Salazar (Be More Chill) as Maxwell Fernsby, Sarah Stiles (Tony Award-Nominee Tootsie, Hand to God) as Emma-Olivia, Michael Urie (Grand Horizons) as Bobby, and Lillias White (Tony Award-Winner The Life) as Cheryl. Featuring Danny Marin, Mark Peikert, and Jacob Smith.

With special appearances by Matt Britten (CEO Broadway Briefing), David Korins (Set Designer), Natasha Katz (Lighting Designer), Alex Lacamoire (Music Director/ Arranger),

Lynn Nottage (Playwright/Lyricist) and Jordan Roth (Producer and President, Jujamcyn Theatres).

As The Curtain Rises is produced by Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales and the Broadway Podcast Network (Brittany Bigelow, Yoanna Nikolova, Katie Rosin, Cyndy Schatz, Beatriz Westby) and Executive Produced by Liz Armstrong. The Soap Opera is edited and sound designed by Bart Fasbender, Avvatar music by Matthew Sklar, sound engineering by Alan Seales, banshee wrangling by Bill Berloni and directed by Dori Berinstein.

As The Curtain Rises was created and recorded entirely in Quarantine.

This Broadway Soap Opera celebrates and supports The Actor’s Fund and the BPN Frontline Worker Initiative which you can find at: Bpn.fm/frontlineworkers

Website: https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/

Instagram: @asthecurtainrises

The Podcast Will be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

“Keeping Broadway magic alive during the Pandemic with our incredible company of actors, composers, sound engineers and artists has been reaffirming, inspiring and a total joy. Just can’t wait until we can all ‘create ‘ again IN PERSON!!” – Dori Berinstein

“One of the reasons I came to NYC is because As the World Turns and Guiding Light filmed here,” co-creator Mark Peikert says. “So to be able to go back to my first passion, soap operas, with the industry I spent the last 15 years reporting on is a dream come true. Too bad the real-life stories are so over-the-top we couldn’t include them!” – Mark Peikert

Dori Berinstein (writer/director/producer) is not a TV Soap Opera aficionado. Rather, Dori’s nirvana is living inside the reliably dramatic, real-life Soap Opera that exists behind-the-curtain on Broadway and in Film, where the drama backstage is often just as thrilling as the drama on stage or on screen. Consequently, Dori is often found producing Broadway Shows (The Prom, Legally Blonde, etc), directing films about Broadway (ShowBusiness: The Road To Broadway, Carol Channing: Larger Than Life, etc.) or producing Broadway shows as films (The Prom). She very much loves celebrating all this spectacular drama with her Lights of Broadway Show Card partner, artist extraordinaire, Justin ‘Squigs’ Robertson.

Mark Peikert (writer), when Mark Peikert was a little boy, he’d take one bite out of an apple and then pretend to faint, like Snow White. Is it any wonder he ultimately combined Broadway and soap operas into As the Curtain Rises, in between stints as a writer and editor for publications including Town & Country, Backstage, and Out?

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK (BPN) is the premiere digital destination for everyone, everywhere who loves theatre and the performing arts.

Broadway Podcast Network is all about creating an engaging, immersive, user-friendly experience where theatre stories of all kinds can be easily found, shared, and enjoyed. Part original programming, part hub for the podcasts you know and love, Broadway Podcast Network is building the perfect hub that includes tremendously talented content creators, all-star hosts, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers of all kinds. With a vast range of theatre-related programming, Broadway Podcast Network podcasts offer something for everyone, may they be interested in starring on stage, working behind-the-scenes, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. The content on Broadway Podcast Network offers audiences behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with your favorite stars, and so much more. Broadway Podcast Network’s audience includes theatre professionals and industry leaders, theatre students, up-and-coming artists, and theatre fans from all over the world. www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com fb: @BroadwayPodcastNetwork/ inst: @broadwaypodcastnetwork/ tw: @BwayPodNetwork yt: @broadwaypodcastnetwork