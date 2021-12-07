Alexa in a Pear Tree Holiday Window

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The holiday spirit is back in NYC and there’s a new must-visit holiday window in town-the world’s first smart holiday window, “Alexa in a Pear Tree.”

Take a visit down to Soho until December 12 at 63 Spring Street in SoHo between 12-9pm daily) for this free experience.

Ask Alexa to Play Holiday Music: Using your Echo device or Alexa app, say, “Alexa, play holiday music” to start up seasonal hits, including new exclusive Amazon Originals from Leon Bridges, Day + Shay, Camila Cabello, and more.

Bring the Holiday Cheer with Smart Lights: As you’re decorating, add Smart Bulbs or Smart Lightstrips to control lights and change them to festive hues like red, green, and blue by voice with your Amazon Echo device.

Smarten Up Decor: Use an Amazon Smart Plug to add voice control to your electronic holiday décor, lamps and so much more. Just plug in, use the Alexa app to get started, and then activate your holiday décor by voice (“Alexa, turn on the tree.”).

Get Help with Gift Lists: Last-minute shopping? Find out the latest device deals by asking “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Try Alexa Skills:

Create a Routine: Routines are shortcuts for Alexa, saving you time by grouping together actions so you don’t have to ask individually. For example, you can enable a Routine that is triggered when you say, “Alexa, make it festive” to create a fun, festive house feel by having Alexa turn on smart light effects and play cozy holiday music.

Also, find at 72 Spring Street shopping from Friday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 12: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Amazon 4-star is a store designed to help customers discover products they will love. It’s a physical store that carries a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more. Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, a top seller, or new and trending on amazon.com.

Happy holidays!

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

