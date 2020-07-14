MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compares Crime to Les Misérables

According to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘s crime is up in NYC is because “people can’t afford rent and are resorting to stealing bread to feed their children”. What is this, a scenario out of Les Miz?

Crime is up 185% with murders up 50% when compared to the same week, a year ago. This is according to police data. Since the defunding of police, a surge of violence has plagued New York. 101 people were shot during the week of June 29th. This week, shooting victims are up 206%, shooting incidents 185%, grand larceny auto 68%, murders 50%, burglary 29%, robbery 27%, rape 15% and felony assault 8%. On Monday July 13th, 17 people were shot, twelve were shot in Brooklyn, two from Manhattan, one each was shot from Staten Island, the Bronx and Queens. 

Governor Cuomo stated in a press conference yesterday that New Yorkers cannot be evicted from their homes amid the pandemic. If you know the law, getting evicted even before the pandemic was difficult, but Cuomo issued an executive order in March banning landlords from evicting tenants for not paying their rent due to financial hardship until August 20th.

This is a PR nightmare for NYC and for bringing tourist back, but that obviously is not a concern for AOC.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

