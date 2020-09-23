Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez So Privileged She’s Blind To NYC’s Pain

AOC got Amazon kicked out of NY and now she is telling Cuomo and de Blasio to increase revenue to fund universal child-care programs, significantly increase staffing at schools and fund the infrastructure improvements, including ventilation, that our school buildings need to be safe,” according to a statement released by the New York Post.

Does she not realize that the wealthy are leaving by the droves? It takes 4 months to get a moving truck at this point. Does she not realize due to the budget cuts to the sanitation department that rats are back in packs? Does she not realize that it is extremely possible that the subways and the buses may not be running on normal schedules soon? Does she not think the 22,000 layoffs might include teachers?

De Blasio who is not opposed to raising taxes on the city’s wealthiest, will lose what’s left of a already defect budget. At least Cuomo gets the bigger picture of what this would cause.

You cannot force people to pay when your wife has misplaced $565 million through ThriveNYC, has a $1.1million staff, and their total combined income is 54.5 million. Why doesn’t AOC go after them, perhaps she’s too busy depositing her $174,000 salary.