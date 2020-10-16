Alfie’s Bar & Kitchen is Place to be in Midtown for Foodie Delights

In the heart of Hell’s Kitchen you will find neighborhood favorite Alfie’s Bar & Kitchen. Celebrating eight years in business the restaurant continues to offer beloved dishes, as well as new listings on their American Gastro Pub menu. Expanded outdoor dining now makes it the socially-distanced place to be in Midtown.

There is something for everyone here. From start to finish it is a meal to make you smile. For a healthy appetizer try the Vegan Vegetable Potstickers with hoison dipping sauce. They are the perfect combination of sweet and savory. Also sample the BBQ Short Rib Steam Buns or Saba Portobello Flatbread. All come highly recommended.

Entrees are just as splendid. Try their famous Grass Fed Beef Burger with crispy shallots, gruyere, and sautéed Portobello mushrooms. It is juicy and every bite will make you go ‘ummmmm.’ One fair warning is it is pretty big, so you will have lunch leftovers the next day. Another incredibly popular dish to consider is the Sesame Honey Glazed Wild Salmon with sweet potato puree, roasted brussels spouts, turnips, apple, and cilantro. Light and buttery in texture, it is a perfect combination of ingredients for a fish lover.

There is also an expansive cocktail menu and beer selections. All menu items are served by wonderfully pleasant staff in a lovely setting that embraces an autumn them. Seating is incredibly comfortable and tables are split with set dividers for public comfort.

The restaurant is owned by seasoned restauranteur, Sean Hayden, whose career spans 25 years and serves as a partner of the SRP NYC restaurant group (Valerie, Dalton’s and Jasper’s Tap House & Kitchen). Hayden saw a need to create a true restaurant experience for the community and was the first to bring a more sophisticated American kitchen to the neighborhood. Now Chef Pettigrew will be providing Alfie’s beloved customers with a new and improved dining experience complete with elevated New American dishes, spotlighting locally sourced organic ingredients.

Lunch is currently only served on Fridays with options like the Grilled Chicken Sandwich with pesto aioli, fontina, wild baby arugula, and sliced tomato on a toasted ciabatta or Baby Gem & Kale Caesar Salad with sunflower seeds, parmesan crisps, focaccia croutons and a lemon Caesar dressing with add-ons like grilled salmon.

For the first time since its inception, Alfie’s now offers brunch with an option for bottomless with choices including classic mimosas, seasonal mimosas, Bloody Marys and Gunn Hill pilsner draft beers. A must try is the traditional Proper Irish Breakfast, an ode to Chef Pettigrew’s and Hayden’s motherland, the dish is a site to behold with eggs, pork sausage, Irish bacon, baked beans, roast tomato, black and white pudding, served with toast. Rum Custard Soaked French Toast is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, made with blue mountain coffee cake crumble, brûléed bananas and summer berries. A brunch meal wouldn’t be complete without a benedict and the Country Ham Benedict doesn’t disappoint. Cornbread waffles are stacked with poached eggs, country ham and mixed greens covered in a decadent hollandaise sauce and served with home fries.

The current seasonal cocktail menu was created by Valerie’s Beverage Director Marshall Minaya, whose previous credits include Salvation Taco and The Spotted Pig under the direction of April Bloomfield. Minaya pours seasonal selections, classics and signature old fashioned creations. His Signature Old Fashioned Menu is not one to be missed with the Split Old Fashioned (rye whiskey, lairds bonded apple brandy, orange bitters and angostura bitters) and the Wisconsin Old Fashioned (Elijah Craig small batch bourbon, demerara, angostura bitters, orange and brandied cherry).

Be sure to visit today for an amazing meal and good time in Midtown.

Location: 800 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10009; Hours: Tues.-Thurs. 5pm – 11pm, Fri. 12pm – 11pm, Sat. & Sun. 11am – 11pm