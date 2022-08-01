MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Algonquin Hotel Unveils Newly Commissioned Painting at the Renovated Blue Bar & Lounge

Sonya Sklaroff and Rachael Ray attend the unveiling of the new blue bar and lobby painting at Algonquin Hotel Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for The Algonquin Hotel, an Autograph Collection)

The Algonquin, the jewel of historic New York hotels that has long entertained the city’s literary and cultural elite, unveiled their newly commissioned painting by contemporary American painter and acclaimed artist Sonya Sklaroff. Poised to hang among the hotel’s illustrious art collection, which includes longtime Algonquin regular Al Hirschfield, those in attendance got a first look at the painting which stood upon the famous Round Table beloved by New York legends Dorothy Parker, George S. Kaufman and others.

Algonquin General Manager Willis Loughhead, John Cusimano, Anne Armstrong-Coben, Rachael Ray, Sonya Sklaroff, Aileen White, Harlan Coben and guest Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for The Algonquin Hotel, an Autograph Collection)

Notable attendees included culinary personality Rachael Ray and her husband John Cusimano, writer Harlan Coben and his wife Anne Armstrong-Coben, actor and writer Dean Imperial, influencer Dana Berez and influencer Shad Ahmad. 

Darnell White performs at Algonquin Hotel Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for The Algonquin Hotel, an Autograph Collection

Guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, and even a tequila tasting as they mingled to celebrate the beautiful work of art and the hotel’s reopening following a complete renovation of all public spaces. More than a century of unconventional history has influenced the new Lobby and Blue Bar Restaurant & Lounge where each drink poured pays homage to writers, political and social figures and Algonquin legends dating back to the 1920’s.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

