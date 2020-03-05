MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Alice Birch’s Anatomy of a Suicide Says Little

Carla Gugino, Ava Briglia, Celeste Arias Photo by Ahron R. Foster

I’d like to say I never knew anyone who has committed or tried to commit suicide, but the fact is this is personal for me. Alice Birch’s Anatomy of a Suicide, now playing at the Atlantic Theater, seems to brush over what is really going on and the effects it has.

Carla Gugino Photo by Ahron R. Foster

The play starts with a desperately unhappy housewife Carol (a wonderful Carla Gugino), who has just survived an attempt on her life. Her husband John (a heartbreaking Richard Topol), is totally loving and forgiving, yet we never really learn the why’s of it all, just that this is happening. When Carol gets pregnant, she lives for her daughter Anna (when young Ava Briglia and then the fabulous Celeste Arias), who turns out to be bi-polar. She marries Jamie (a dull Julian Elijah Martinez) and proceeds to have a child of her own before killing herself. These children of course will be scarred by their mothers’ actions, enter Bonnie (a fabulous Gabby Beans), a doctor who is unable to connect or give love.

Jason Babinsky, Miriam Silverman, Richard Topol, Celeste Arias, Gabby Beans Photo by Ahron R. Foster

The play overlaps these three stories, so originally we think they are all happening in the same time frame. it is confusing because this is not the case and for the longest time I could not see how Bonnie’s story fit into the puzzle. We are actually in three different time periods watching the results of the generational downline.

The cast is a true ensemble with the additions of Jason Babinsky, Ava Briglia, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo and Miriam Silverman, however it is Carla Gugino performance that will stay with you days after you leave the theatre.

Celeste Arias, Richard Topol Photo by Ahron R. Foster

Director Lileana Blain-Cruz’s work is innovative, but highly confusing at times.

Birch’s writing is razor sharp, but you leave the theatre not really knowing much. We aren’t given reasons as to why Carol and Anna hate life so much they feel they must end it. We never see any sympathy to the fact they will eventually destroy more lives than their own. One persons suicide effects everyone they have in their immediate family, as well as their friends.

This play feels more like an x-ray that needs a doctor to decipher.

Anatomy of a Suicide: Atlantic Theater Linda Gross Theater, 336 West 20th St. until March 15th.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

