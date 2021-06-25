alice + olivia Take Pride Over the Rainbow at Colorful Hamptons Bash

It was over the rainbow and beyond this week in the Hamptons at alice + olivia’s Pride prom.

CEO & Creative Director, Stacey Bendet knows how to throw a party and does it all in her epic sense of style. Invited guests came together for what was one of the most glorious nights out east after spending a year in the dark shadow of the pandemic. Popping with color and bursting with delight, the moment was perfectly captured when an actual rainbow broke through the clouds to shine down on the party at Parrish Art Museum.

(Photo by Rony Alwin)

The phenomenal bash was an actual prom that had such notable attendees as Drew Barrymore (Actress, TV Show Host), Lea Michele (Actress), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Actor), Tayshia Adams (TV Personality, The Bachelorette), AnnaLynne McCord (Actress), Eboni K. Williams (TV Personality, Real Housewives of New York), Vito Schnabel (Art Dealer, Vito Schnabel Gallery), Stella Schnabel (Actress), Huma Abedin (Political Advisor), Andrew Rosen (Business Executive), Katie Sands (Influencer) Olivia Ponton (TikTok Star), Caroline Vazzana (Author, Stylist), Claudine DeNiro (Producer), Huma Abedin (Political Figure) Remi Bader (TikTok Star), Olivia Dunne (Influencer), Barbara Kavovit (TV Personality, Real Housewives of New York), Pritika Swarup (Model), Carrie Berk (TikTok Star), Andrew Warren (Influencer),Ethan D’Spain(Influencer), Michelle Madonna (Influencer), Annelise Peterson Winter (Social), Casey Fremont (Art Production Fund), Blake Deadly (Drag Performer), Ebony Willams (Dancer) and more.

(Photo by Sean Zanni)

Attendees started the evening by rolling up in Volkswagen ID.4 cars, Volkswagen’s first all-electric SUV and the brand’s first electric world car. Guests dressed to impress in full alice + olivia looks to fit the “Somewear Over the Rainbow” theme.

(Photo by Rony Alwin)

Lively conversations took place in between dancing to the tunes of DJ Ty Sunderland. Barrymore held court with Bendet, who was the best Prom Queen of Pride. Gooding took them both in a warm embrace as the cool breeze blew over the dance floor. The sheer glee of the moment was captivating.

(Photo by Rony Alwin)

Specialty ginger margaritas provided by Casamigos were enjoyed and in the ‘pink’ section along with The Palm by Whispering Angel rosé and ‘frose.” Guests also sipped on Chandon’s new Garden Spritz, a delectable house-made ‘Garden liqueur’, as well as the brand’s Classic Brut. Dylan’s Candy Bar provided a rainbow array of candy for guests to enjoy and take home, and nibbled on other rainbow sprinkled sweets by Milk Bar and Mini Melanie’s.

(Photo by Rony Alwin)

Guests also posed for photos against a colorful graffiti wall, and received personalized robes that matched the hero print of the VW car.

(Photo by Rony Alwin)

For a little glitter and glam, guests stopped by the Stila table to apply glittering makeup from the brand, which accentuated the colorful looks of the evening! Miss Leidy the plant lady, dressed in full regalia, assembled prom-perfect corsages & boutonnieres.

The night benefited the the Ali Forney Center. Thanks to alice + olivia for bringing so much beautiful color back into our lives. Happy Pride.