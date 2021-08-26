Alif Bank and Entrepreneur Khofiz Shakhidi

Many people are afraid to take risky actions and lose stability. If you understand that the time has come to change something in your life, then read the inspiring story of a man who started from scratch and made a revolution in the financial environment.

Abdullo Kurbanov says that the beginning of its launch falls in 2010. At that time, the entire world economy was shaken by the crisis. Then he just graduated from the London School of Economics and undertook UBS. After several months in Mongolia, Abdullo decided to return to his homeland and build his empire in Tajikistan.

The first time Kurbanov met his friend and colleague Zuhursho Rahmatulloev in 2008 in England, but they became friends in Tajikistan. Firdavs Mirzoev, his brother-in-law at the time, became a Bachelor of St Louis University in the US and was eager to help his homeland grow and develop. Thus, a new era began.

When all three returned home, they found that the Tajik economy lags far behind other developed countries in the world. At that time, no one knew how to develop technology, how to negotiate with potential buyers and manage large amounts of money. High interest was demanded from clients in banks, and in order to pay utility bills, they had to stand for hours in long queues in stuffy rooms.

To put an end to such entrepreneurship, three friends created Alif to turn the banking business in Tajikistan upside down and show people the European standards of service.

At the beginning of the journey, the new bank had only a few part-time employees. Everything did not go as smoothly as it seemed at the beginning, so the founders were nervous and sat up for a long time in the office. It was a small room that could fit a couple of desks and computers. Things got worse when a regional crisis hit Tajikistan and oil prices fell. This hit banking and the Russian ruble collapsed.

Now Abdullo Kurbanov says he is happy to look back and see this growth. Alif Bank currently has 700 team members and over 600,000 users from all over the country. Khofiz Shakhidi helped the young entrepreneur by becoming Chairman of the Board and brought the company to the international market. Soon they plan to cooperate with the UK and Russia and are already leaders in the field of Buy Now Pay Later and mobile payment with fully in-house written banking technologies.

Ups and downs on the road to economic stability

Khofiz Shakhidi recalls that at the beginning, the team was poorly versed in IT technologies and had to learn everything from scratch. The source code was written in Excel, as the more expensive Core Banking solution was not affordable at the time. Thanks to this simple file, the bank received its first 2000 clients. During this period, employees searched daily for Core Banking Solutions that they could afford.

A solution was almost found, but Khofiz Shakhidi quickly realized that Alif’s custom business model would be too complex and time consuming for the supplier. Unfortunately. The decision had to be canceled. Khofiz Shakhidi negotiated with another supplier, but again the team was refused. These disastrous actions took 2 years and a lot of effort, but in the end everyone realized that Alif could not do without IT.

Shakhidi notes that when everyone was desperate, he drew attention to what kind of team of professionals he managed to assemble. An unusual decision was made to write their own Core Banking System, on which young IT specialists worked. Everything was ready in the spring of 2016.

Recalling all the difficulties, Khofiz says that this was the best strategic decision that took a lot of money and nerve cells. Thanks to the work of the team, Alif reached a new level and declared himself to the whole world. After that, everything began to develop rapidly. The company has written its own CRM, payment processing system, mobile wallet and built a strong and dedicated IT team.

How the success of Alif Bank helped the citizens of the country

Khofiz Shakhidi notes that the main goal of the team was to stop the mass resettlement of young people from Tajikistan. Until that time, no one showed that there is a chance for another life, but after the formation of Alif, people saw opportunities in their homeland.

Shakhidi wanted to create a working environment in Tajikistan and help young children find work and move up the career ladder. The team did not want the country’s best minds to leave and benefit another state.

Khofiz notes that the future of the bank lies with those who have just graduated from universities and want to work hard for a common goal. For this, the management of the company gives shares to employees so that they feel the freedom of importance in the team.

Thus, Khofiz Shakhidi made sure that people do not need to move abroad, because they have a lot of work and a home. They help their loved ones, fellow citizens and future generations.

A little about Alif Academy

In 2017, Khofiz Shakhidi faced the problem of finding new hires with IT knowledge. Therefore, the bank’s co-owners created a huge academy in which they trained young people in computer skills. Graduates of the training center gained extensive experience and moved to work for Alif Bank or other enterprises. They got career opportunities and good wages. Today the school is expanding throughout the country and even teaches young children.

What is the future of Alif Bank

Khofiz Shakhidi thanks all those who took part in the formation of the bank and predicts a great future for the company. The scale will grow every year and benefit the whole of Tajikistan and other countries. The team wants to provide services in other regions and train people who strive for more. Alif’s main goal is to help citizens in difficult situations and to show that it is not necessary to move to another country to find happiness. Shakhidi wants to give a comfortable life to his brothers and help them get back on their feet. Nothing is impossible and now you can be convinced of this with a specific example!