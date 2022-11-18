All about Machu Picchu in Peru

When traveling to Peru, a visit to the ancient Inca city of Machu Picchu should not be forgotten. Machu Picchu was declared Cultural and Natural Heritage of the World by UNESCO in 1983. Later in 2007 the complex was declared one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Besides the complex itself, the surrounding area is also breathtakingly beautiful.

About Machu Picchu

Machu Picchu or the Lost City of the Incas is one of the most beautiful sights of Peru. Highlights include the Intihuatana Stone and the Royal Tomb where sacrificial rituals were performed. The former capital of the ancient Inca empire was only discovered in the 20e century. How the Incas managed to build a city at this altitude is still a mystery. Everything has been brought to the top with manpower.

The city is located in the vicinity of Cusco. From here you can take the train to Aguas Calientes. You will find excellent restaurants where you can eat delicious food. From this city there are also several organized trails offered. If you want to travel to Machu Picchu you will need entrance tickets. It is best to arrange this in advance online. If you travel organized, then the tickets are almost always included.

Machu Picchu is located at an altitude of 2,340 meters. From the ruins of the old city you have a view on Machu Picchu Mountain. The top of this mountain lies at 3,082 meters. Here the Inca priests performed their sacrificial rituals. On the other side lies the mountain Huayna Picchu. On the way to the top you will also find some Inca buildings. Both mountains are popular with trekkers and climbers. Not only Machu Picchu but also the region around Cusco is more than worthwhile. Cusco itself is a very nice city with several attractions. It is an absolute must to stay at least a week during your visit to Peru.

The best time to travel to Machu Picchu

You can visit Machu Picchu throughout the year. The Inca Trail is closed for maintenance during the month of February. The most ideal period is from May to October. Then there is little precipitation and the number of sun hours is the highest.

How to get to Machu Picchu

From the Netherlands there are several airlines flying to Peru. You arrive at the airport Lima. From here you fly on to Velazco Astete airport near Cuzco. This city is located 73 kilometers from Machu Picchu.

Remember that there may still be flight delays at the airport. If this is the case, you are often entitled to compensation. This is not only the case with KLM flights. Do not forget!





